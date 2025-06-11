USW: Ottawa’s inaction is costing Hamilton workers their jobs

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada, Kevon Stewart, issued the following statement after ArcelorMittal announced it will shut down its wire-drawing mill in Hamilton, affecting over 100 workers:

“This is a devastating day for more than 100 Steelworkers, their families, and the entire Hamilton community. And it underscores just how urgently we need the federal government to act – without delay – on jobs, and on the future of our industry.

For months, we’ve sounded the alarm: dumped foreign products are flooding our market, and the federal government continues to stall on much-needed industry and worker supports. Today’s closure is the cost of that delay — and it will only be the beginning if this government fails to act now.

Steelworkers and their communities don’t need sympathy — they need immediate action. That means support for affected workers and measures that defend steelworker jobs and our industry from unfair trade and dumping. Communities like Hamilton helped build this country. They deserve better than silence from Ottawa.”

For more information, please contact:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca

