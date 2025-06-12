ITS World Congress Partners with SwRI to Lead the 2025 Future Leaders Program

2024 ITS America Future Leader's Program participant presenting to fellow peers and advocates. Courtesy: ITS World Congress ITA Congress 2024, Students participate in special sessions designed to encourage careers in transportation technology. Courtesy: ITS World Congress

Winners to present transportation solutions at the world's largest ITS conference

We are investing in the next generation of transportation technology leaders by creating opportunities for students to showcase their innovative solutions on a global stage.” — Laura Chace, President and CEO of ITS America

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) is excited to sponsor the Future Leaders Program at ITS World Congress this year, organized in partnership by RX and ITS America (ITSA), taking place August 24-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.Through the Future Leaders Program, the next generation of ITS leaders will gather and have the opportunity to attend educational sessions, training sessions, meet with exhibitors, sponsors, and technology providers, and network with the global community of ITS professionals who can offer career advice and mentorship.College students are invited to share visions for the future of transportation in a global essay competition ahead of ITS World Congress 2025 . Three winning students - one from Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas - will receive a paid trip to present their research at the event."We are investing in the next generation of transportation technology leaders by creating opportunities for students to showcase their innovative solutions on a global stage," said Laura Chace, President and CEO of ITS America. “The contributions from new talent will help shape how we build safer, greener, smarter transportation systems."The competition requires students to address transportation challenges within their region that align with the conference theme "Deploying Today, Empowering Tomorrow." A panel of judges from ITS Asia-Pacific, ITS America, ERTICO, and Southwest Research Institute will select regional finalists before choosing three global winners."The Future Leaders Program connects students directly with industry pioneers," said Josh Johnson, Executive Director of SwRI's Intelligent Transportation Systems Department. "By presenting at ITS World Congress, students gain real-world experience sharing their research with transportation leaders from around the world."The Future Leaders Program features a dedicated day of programming on Wednesday, August 27, including expert roundtable discussions, guided tours of exhibits and demonstrations, and resume reviews at the SwRI booth. Students from around the World and local Atlanta-area student groups will participate in special sessions designed to encourage careers in transportation technology."ITS World Congress creates life-changing opportunities for students to launch their careers in transportation technology," said Jaime McAuley, Event Director for ITS America Events at RX Global. "Winners receive conference admission, round-trip airfare, and access to exclusive networking events where they can connect with potential employers and mentors."Students can register and view submission guidelines at https://www.itsamericaevents.com/world-congress/en-us/experiences/future-leaders-program.html . The submission deadline is July 1, 2025.

