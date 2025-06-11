New rule would expand tug escort requirements, reduce risk of oil spills in Puget Sound

OLYMPIA –

More tank vessels sailing through Puget Sound would be required to have tug escorts to reduce the risk of oil spills under new rules proposed today by the Washington State Board of Pilotage Commissioners, in consultation with the Washington Department of Ecology. The proposed rule aims to strengthen protections against oil spills that could threaten Washington’s waters, economy, and marine life, including the endangered Southern Resident killer whales.

The Board of Pilotage Commissioners, an independent state board responsible for ensuring safe transit of vessels in Puget Sound, is proposing to expand tug escort requirements for the following small to medium-sized oil-carrying tank vessels:

Oil tankers between 5,000 and 40,000 deadweight tons (DWT)

Articulated tug barges and towed barges over 5,000 DWT.

Escort requirements for oil tankers over 40,000 DWT remain unchanged.

The rule introduces new requirements to improve tug effectiveness in emergency response situations. Tugs escorting these vessels must now meet minimum horsepower thresholds, use twin-screw propulsion systems, and hold a pre-escort conference to coordinate safe transit. The escort zone would also expand by nearly 29 square miles, including Rosario Strait and connecting waterways to the east, extending northwest toward Patos Island.

“Tug escorts are an effective tool in preventing oil spills before they happen,” said Jaimie Bever, executive director of the Board of Pilotage Commissioners. “This rule helps ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our waterways, communities, and iconic species like the Southern Resident orcas.”

While Washington has avoided a major oil spill in recent years, the state is acting now to close safety gaps and reduce future risks, consistent with 2019 legislative direction in Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1578.

The Board of Pilotage Commissioners worked closely with Ecology in developing the rule. The board also convened the Oil Transportation Safety Committee, a diverse group with representatives from Tribal governments, the maritime industry, and industry and environmental organizations. The U.S. Coast Guard also served as an advisor. Input from the committee, and findings from an environmental impact statement and regulatory analyses, helped shape the proposed protections.

By law, the rule must meet the standard of “best achievable protection,” meaning that it must strike a balance between strong environmental safeguards and technical feasibility, while minimizing economic impacts from the changes.

Provide input

The Board of Pilotage Commissioners and Ecology are accepting public comments on this rule from June 11 to Aug. 1, 2025.

Submit comments online, by mail, or at a public hearing:

Public hearings will include an overview of the proposed rule, a question-and-answer period, followed by public comment.

July 17, 2025, at 10 a.m.

In person: 2901 Third Ave., 1st Floor – Agate Conference Room, Seattle, WA 98121

July 22, 2025, at 1 p.m.

July 23, 2025, at 6 p.m.