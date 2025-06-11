ICYMI: Coalition of 18 Attorneys General Issue Statement in Support of California’s Lawsuit Challenging Unlawful, Undemocratic Federalization of State National Guard
OAKLAND – Today, a coalition of 18 attorneys general issued a statement condemning the Trump Administration's unlawful federalization of the California National Guard and supporting California Attorney General Rob Bonta's lawsuit against President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the U.S. Department of Defense:
“The president’s decision to federalize and deploy California’s National Guard without the consent of California state leaders is unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.
“The federal administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, not mobilizing the military against the American people.
“As the chief law enforcement officers of our states, we are proud to protect our communities and oppose violence in any form. We support Attorney General Bonta in his challenge to the Trump administration’s illegal conduct.
“We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions, and put people’s lives at risk – including those of our law enforcement officers.”
The statement was jointly issued by the attorneys general of New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, and Vermont.
