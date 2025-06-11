Submit Release
Onsite Bank Seizure Liquidation and Auction for The Sportsman Ltd o/a Ski Cellar Snowboard

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Auctions & Appraisals Inc. in conjunction with Wayman Services Corp. is proud to be hosting the Onsite Bank Seizure Liquidation and Auction of The Sportsman Ltd o/a Ski Cellar Snowboard. Ski Cellar Snowboard which started in Calgary, AB in 1946 was known for their high-end Ski, Snowboard and Racing Equipment and Apparel.

GD Auctions & Wayman Services will be hosting the liquidation starting June 11, 2025, for customers to purchase at a discount before conducting an Auction in July 2025 for any remaining inventory. Details can be found on our website gdauctions.com or waymanservices.com. Any questions can be directed to either James Carlson @ 403-862-9911 or Wayne Mantika @ 403-870-8020.


