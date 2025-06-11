Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 11, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On June 11, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.106 , An act relating to selling real property within a FEMA mapped flood hazard area

H.209 , An act relating to intranasal epinephrine in schools

H.238 , An act relating to the phaseout of consumer products containing added perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances

H.266 , An act relating to the 340B prescription drug pricing program

H.321 , An act relating to miscellaneous cannabis amendments

H.397 , An act relating to miscellaneous amendments to the statutes governing emergency management and flood response

H.472 , An act relating to professions and occupations regulated by the Office of Professional Regulation

H.484 , An act relating to miscellaneous agricultural subjects

On June 11, Governor Scott returned without signature and vetoed H.91, An act relating to the Vermont Homeless Emergency Assistance and Responsive Transition to Housing Program and sent the following letter to the General Assembly:

Dear Ms. Wrask:

Pursuant to Chapter II, Section 11 of the Vermont Constitution, I’m returning H.91, An act relating to the Vermont Homeless Emergency Assistance and Responsive Transition to Housing Program, without my signature.

For quite some time I’ve talked about the need to put an end to the pandemic-era “hotel/motel” program. We are the only state in the region that continues to operate an emergency housing program at this scale and unfortunately, H.91 does not adequately reduce the size or cost of the program. In fact, this bill proposes we spend millions of dollars more than the $45 million used last year (for comparison, in 2019 we appropriated $5 million).

It’s also important to point out that since the expansion of the program, 135 individuals sheltering in hotels and motels have died. It’s my belief many of these deaths may have been prevented had there been more accountability and better engagement.

Rather than continuing to fund a program that isn’t good for those in it, I believe we should focus on real solutions like building additional shelter capacity and requirements to engage in work, training, and treatment for those who need it. That way, those who are experiencing homelessness are more likely to get back on their feet and into permanent housing. H.91 does not adequately address how this would be accomplished.

It’s my hope the Legislature and community stakeholders will work with the Agency of Human Services to transform the hotel/motel program into one that delivers value for Vermont taxpayers, those in the program, the community-based organizations providing shelters and services, and communities that have been unfairly burdened by this failed program.

Sincerely,

/s/

Philip B. Scott

Governor

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2025 legislative session, click here.