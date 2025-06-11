Author Fred Hueston Releases Memoir Chronicling 87-Day Heart Transplant Journey

My Heart Journey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Fred Hueston announces the release of his new memoir, My Heart Journey: Waiting on a Heart, a personal account of his 87-day hospital stay while awaiting a life-saving heart transplant. The book offers readers an intimate look at the physical challenges and emotional complexities of heart failure, hospital life, and the profound experience of receiving a second chance at life.

Written in journal-style essays, Hueston's memoir balances the gravity of his medical situation with moments of humor and reflection. From navigating medical terminology to finding levity in "pole dancing" with IV pumps, the author transforms his hospital experience into a relatable human story that resonates beyond the medical context.

The narrative centers on the constant anticipation of receiving a donor heart, capturing the psychological weight of waiting while tethered to medical equipment. Throughout this uncertain period, Hueston draws strength from his resilience, his wife Jeri's support, and his determination to continue inspiring others.

My Heart Journey also addresses profound questions about mortality and expresses deep gratitude toward the anonymous donor who made his continued life possible. The memoir celebrates milestones in recovery—from first steps to finally returning home—while honoring the medical professionals who facilitated his survival.

More than a transplant narrative, the book serves as a testament to perseverance and a tribute to organ donors. Hueston's account offers readers insight into the transplant experience while highlighting the importance of hope during life's most challenging moments.

About Fred Hueston:

Fred Hueston is an author who chronicles his personal experience with heart failure and transplantation in "My Heart Journey: Waiting on a Heart." His memoir details 87 days of hospitalization through short, journal-style essays that combine medical reality with humor, reflection, and gratitude. Supported by his wife Jeri throughout his medical journey, Hueston's writing aims to inspire others while honoring the medical professionals and organ donors who make transplantation possible.

Contact Information:

For more information about "My Heart Journey: Waiting on a Heart," please visit https://a.co/d/2RdN0nj



Legal Disclaimer:

