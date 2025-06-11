Press Releases

06/11/2025

Connecticut Enters Multistate Legal Fight to Protect Genetic Information in 23andMe Bankruptcy Case from Sale to Highest Bidder

Attorney General Tong Advises Consumers to Consider Deleting 23andMe Data and Genetic Samples

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Connecticut has joined a bipartisan coalition of 28 attorneys general objecting to the proposed sale of personal genetic information collected by 23andMe. The complaint and a separate objection to the bankruptcy sale, each filed in federal bankruptcy court on June 9, 2025, aim to stop the bankrupt company from auctioning off the private genetic data of roughly 15 million customers to the highest bidder without customers’ knowledge or consent.

23andMe, a popular direct-to-consumer DNA testing company, filed for bankruptcy and is now seeking to sell off its assets—including sensitive genetic and health data—in a high-stakes auction. Connecticut and other states argue that customers should have the right to control such deeply personal information and that it cannot be sold like ordinary property.

The states argue that this kind of information—biological samples, DNA data, health-related traits, and medical records—is too sensitive to be sold without each person’s express, informed consent. If the buyers are unwilling to provide such consent, it is possible that the information will be unable to be sold. In either case, the states will fight to ensure that genetic data isn’t misused, exposed in future data breaches, or used in ways customers never contemplated when they signed up to have their DNA analyzed.

“23andMe collected the most sensitive genetic data imaginable from millions of Americans. They failed to safeguard that data, and now they propose to auction it to the highest bidder, with no security or privacy assurances. Hell no. Connecticut is actively engaged in this bankruptcy proceeding to ensure 23andMe takes every measure to protect the security of this deeply personal information,” said Attorney General Tong. “It is not too late to delete your data and genetic samples, and I urge consumers to consider taking proactive steps to protect your privacy.”

It is not too late to delete your data and genetic samples. Since 23andMe filed for bankruptcy in March, 1.9 million consumers have done so, according to company reports. Consumers can delete their 23andMe account and personal information with the following steps:

To Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe

1. Log into your 23andMe account on their website.

2. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile.

3. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page.

4. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data”

5. Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding.

6. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section.

7. Click “Permanently Delete Data.”

8. Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”

Under the CTDPA, Connecticut consumers have the right to access, obtain, correct, and delete personal data collected about them under certain circumstances. Consumers have the right to opt out of the sale of their data, and to opt out of the processing of personal data for the purposes of targeted advertising or automated decision-making. The CTDPA also gives consumers the right to revoke consent that has been previously granted for the processing of their personal information.

Joining this lawsuit are the attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov