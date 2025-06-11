Press Releases

06/11/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Approval of Frontier-Verizon Merger

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding approval by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority of the proposed merger of Frontier and Verizon.

“This acquisition gives Verizon the telecom assets to serve every customer across the state of Connecticut. This is a huge business and a significant acquisition that warrants strong consumer protection measures and ongoing oversight, reflected in PURA’s final approval today. We will continue to scrutinize Verizon’s practices in Connecticut and expect that they will faithfully honor all commitments and obligations to customer service, low-income consumers, cybersecurity, and local control,” said Attorney General Tong.

The Office of the Attorney General was actively engaged in this proceeding before PURA to ensure that Connecticut consumer interests were considered and protected.

Assistant Attorneys General Caroline McCormack and John Wright and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

