XRP News: $VLT Presale Surges Past 25%, As Vaultro Finance Emerges as XRPL’s Must Buy DeFi Protocol

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has once again demonstrated its impressive market momentum. The ongoing $VLT utility token presale has now surpassed 25% of its total allocation. This rapid uptake comes against the backdrop of XRP maintaining strength above 2.30 and growing institutional support following recent regulatory clarity and ETF approvals. As a result, investor interest is flooding into the XRP Ledger ecosystem and focusing squarely on Vaultro Finance as the protocol to watch.





In just a few short days, Vaultro has transformed from a promising idea into a frontrunner in decentralized finance on XRPL. Vaultro finance user dashboard offers a sleek and intuitive home for managing tokenized index funds. Investors can explore a variety of portfolios that track sectors such as artificial intelligence tokens, stablecoins, decentralized finance projects, and other high potential XRPL assets. All of this is delivered on chain with full transparency and security thanks to XRPL Hooks and Escrow technology.

The VLT token lies at the heart of Vaultro’s ecosystem. Early presale participants have recognized its value in unlocking essential features. Holding VLT grants the exclusive right to create custom index funds that can be tailored to specific sector themes or market cap groups. Token holders also gain access to governance mechanisms, allowing them to vote on fund listings, protocol upgrades, and strategic roadmap decisions. In addition, staking VLT delivers a source of passive yield that rewards long term commitment and helps secure the protocol’s economic stability.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



Hardcap: 80,000 XRP (25% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

The $VLT presale remains open but allocations are filling rapidly. Investors must act quickly to secure their position before the next milestone is reached. The presale portal is live at sale.vaultro.finance, where participants can contribute a minimum of 200 XRP.

With VLT presale commitments now exceeding 25% of the allocation and the first live dashboard already captivating users, the stage is set for Vaultro’s next growth chapter. Investors who secure tokens now will not only gain early access to protocol features but also position themselves to benefit from a built in listing gain. The clock is ticking.

Don’t miss your opportunity to join the future of on chain investing. Secure your VLT today and be part of the protocol defining decentralized finance on the XRP Ledger.

