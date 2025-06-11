Todd Putzig of Assisting Angels Senior Care Offers Insight into Monitoring Aging Parents Living Alone in HelloNation Magazine

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should families be looking for when an elderly parent chooses to live independently? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Todd Putzig of Assisting Angels Senior Care in Cheektowaga, New York, outlines practical ways adult children can stay alert to subtle warning signs that often indicate a shift in health, safety, or well-being. According to Putzig, monitoring a parent's environment and habits doesn’t mean limiting independence—it means preserving it safely.

The article emphasizes that overlooked details—such as spoiled food, unused medications, or unstable furniture—can point to emerging physical or cognitive challenges. Home safety should be routinely assessed for fall hazards like loose rugs, dim lighting, or missing handrails. Similarly, the condition of the kitchen and whether meals are being eaten offer insight into a parent’s ability to manage daily tasks.

Putzig advises that families conduct a monthly walk-through of their parent’s living space. Noticing changes in how the home is maintained or whether medication is being managed properly can help families intervene before an accident or emergency occurs. Including the parent in these assessments fosters communication and helps maintain their sense of autonomy while encouraging shared decision-making around their care.

These recommendations are detailed in the HelloNation Magazine article, What to Monitor When a Parent Lives Alone .

