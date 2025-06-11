Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2025 Results

GLYFADA, Greece, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the “Company”, (“we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three‐month period ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes in New York on Monday, June 16, 2025.

About Globus Maritime Limited

About Globus Maritime Limited, Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide. The Company’s operating fleet consists of nine dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally, with a total carrying capacity of 680,622 dead weight tons and a weighted average age of 7.5 years as of June 11, 2025.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300 Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566 Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com

