Dr. Carl Forkner Recognized for Leadership in International Medical Sector

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Carl Forkner, a Research Psychologist specializing in Veterans mental health and wellness, has been honored with an award for his leadership in the international medical sector. The recognition highlights his ongoing commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for Veterans.

Dr. Forkner, who serves as an advocate for Veterans healthcare and benefits in Arizona, is currently leading a nationwide research project focused on moral injury and PTSD in Veterans. This important study, scheduled to take place across the country in 2025, aims to advance understanding of these critical issues affecting the Veteran community.

The research will examine the complex relationship between moral injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, conditions that significantly impact many Veterans following their military service. Dr. Forkner's work in this field contributes to the growing body of knowledge supporting more effective treatment approaches and interventions.

As a Research Psychologist with expertise in Veterans' mental health, Dr. Forkner brings valuable insights to this nationwide initiative. His professional background and advocacy work position him uniquely to lead this important research effort. Those interested in learning more about his expertise in Veterans mental health can visit Dr. Forkner's professional website.

Veterans and healthcare professionals seeking information about the upcoming research project on moral injury and PTSD can find details at www.drcarlforkner.com, where updates will be posted as the 2025 nationwide study approaches.

