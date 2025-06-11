Pennsylvania Small Businesses and Organizations Speak Out Against Senate Bill 756

Dangerous Legislation would impose the highest tax increase on small businesses in Pennsylvania history

HARRISBURG, PA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania small businesses and fraternal organizations are speaking out against harmful legislation that would potentially jeopardize their livelihoods. Senate Bill 756 targets skill games, implementing an effective tax rate of 40% and severely limiting the locations that could host the games. The “kill skill” bill, filed by Senator Chris Gebhard, would impose the highest tax rate on small businesses and organizations in Pennsylvania’s history.

Skill games provide supplemental income for thousands of local restaurants, bars, taverns, VFWs, American Legions, and volunteer fire halls across the Commonwealth. These establishments use skill game income to pay bills, create jobs, increase wages, offer health benefits, make location updates, and donate to important community causes. If skill games are taxed so high that they are no longer affordable, many of these locations say they will be facing an uncertain future. Here is what a few had to say:

“Skill games are what keep my business afloat. Without them, 12 employees will lose their jobs because that is what keeps us in business. With today's environment for bars, if we lost the games, it would shut us down.” - Raymond Krise, Owner, Last Chance Inn (Dagus Mines)

“The skills machine money helps us operate and cover our day-to-day expenses. We also donate a lot of money to local organizations. For us not to have the extra income from the skills machines, I am not sure what could happen to us down the road. I feel as though we would struggle to pay our monthly bills, and we wouldn't be able to help the community like we do currently.” - Rebecca Rosa, Club Steward, VFW Post 7418 (Gap)

“The supplemental income from the skill games during our slow business months helps pay our utilities and also plays a vital role in avoiding employee layoffs. If the games are overtaxed or overregulated, and the income would decrease, we would have to raise prices to our customers and possibly cut employee hours or decrease our staff.” - Theodore Koutsokostas, Owner, 3rd Base Family Restaurant (York)

“We are a small business, a private club that is a nonprofit. We give donations to local organizations in need. We use our skill game money for repairs on the building and food. If it wasn’t for skills money, we would not be in business anymore.” - Margot Chillas, Manager, Rainmakers Association Lodge (Lancaster)

“Skill games help considerably in paying monthly utilities (gas, water, electric, etc). Without them, our sales would drop significantly. As well as our means to pay expenses. This could possibly put us out of business.” - Allan Groll, Owner, Corner Saloon (St. Marys)

“If the PA Skills revenue were to be overtaxed or eliminated, a large portion of our donations would need to be reduced or cut altogether. SB 576 would be extremely detrimental to our business and reduce foot traffic. Our employees would probably look for other employment because of the lack of customers, and many members would visit less frequently.” - David Templeton, President, Summerhill Social Club (Summerhill)

“Skill games have had a large hand in helping us recover post-COVID, measures that were nearly a death blow to many neighborhood small businesses. Because of skill games, we were able to retain our employees and stay in business, continuing to serve our community, which we have been a part of since 1998. If passed, Senate Bill 756 would almost certainly cause us to shut down.” - Geeta Patel, Owner, Roxborough News Shop (Philadelphia)

“As a social club and community organization, we donate a large amount of money annually to organizations, as well as individuals in need. With rising costs, our ability to meet the ever-increasing requests for help is becoming more difficult. Any decrease in the funds our skill games generate will have an adverse effect on our ability to help those in need. We depend on the skill games.” - Dennis Arcadipane, Trustee, Sons of Italy (Lock Haven)

“Skill games have become a crucial part of keeping our place running. Between rising costs, insurance hikes, and tighter margins, the extra income helps cover the stuff that doesn’t get talked about — like keeping full-time staff on during slower months, paying for last-minute repairs, or even making sure our entertainment budget doesn’t disappear. If skill games were to be pulled or taxed into oblivion, it would genuinely hurt our business in a big way. Without that revenue, we’d likely have to cut back hours or reduce staffing, especially during the slower seasons, eliminate some of the free entertainment/events we offer to bring people in, raise prices just to keep up with rising costs, and reconsider how often we can support community fundraisers or sponsorships.” - Warsha Nagpal, Owner, Boomerang Bar & Grill (New Cumberland)

“We are an American Legion, and we rely on the PA Skill games to help pay for general expenses and wages. The money that is raised from the PA Skill machine allows us to pay our employees a little more and to treat our members to more benefits. If PA Skill were taken out of our establishment, the cost of our drinks/food would have to be increased. Higher prices, less customers. Huge Impact!” - Karen Bowers, Steward (Manager), New Holland American Legion (New Holland)

“Skill games allow us to do building improvements and maintenance on the building that we might not otherwise be able to afford. If we had to get rid of the games, I believe our overall sales would decrease. We are a nonprofit club and donate a big portion of our profits back to the community. So not only would we suffer, so would other organizations in our town that rely on donations.” - Diane Del Rio, Bar Manager, Johnsonburg American Legion Post 501 (Johnsonburg)



“Skills games allow our lodge to stay open. With rising costs of products and increased utilities, insurance, etc., without them, we would have to significantly raise our prices to stay in business. If SB 756 passes, we will seriously have to sit down and look at the survivability of this lodge. We would, most likely, not survive long term. Many clubs and small bars are in the same position as myself.” - Cole Luchs, Manager, Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 (Ridgway)

“The machines have helped us pay for a lot of equipment. We had to put in a new air conditioning system, a new ice machine. We also had to put in a new beer box and sub as well as other items. Without the machines, more than likely, we will not be able to survive. We would more than likely have to close because our income is not that great, and I also know that it would affect a lot of the local clubs here in Lansdale, which are quite a few.” - William Gardner, President/Manager, VSB Post 23 (Lansdale)

Small businesses and organizations across the state are urging legislators to vote NO on Senate Bill 756. They are calling on lawmakers to instead support common-sense regulation for skill games with a fair tax rate. One such proposal is Senator Gene Yaw’s SB 626, which would implement reasonable regulations and guidelines for skill games while also ensuring that small businesses and organizations can continue to operate and benefit from them.

