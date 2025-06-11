Maryland Board of Public Works Approves $4.3 Million to Promote Greenspace Equity Throughout Maryland

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo
The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved more than $4.3 million in grants to support 20 projects under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Greenspace Equity Program.
These awards will benefit local governments, land trusts, and nonprofit organizations working to enhance green spaces in underserved communities across 14 counties. An additional $567,382 in grants for two projects will be presented to the BPW for approval at a future meeting.
Established by Maryland General Assembly legislation in 2023, the Greenspace Equity Program supports the creation, preservation, and improvement of public green spaces, enhancing the public health and community livability in overburdened and underserved communities. The Greenspace Equity legislation defines areas as overburdened if environmental health measures show they are affected by pollution sources at higher levels than other areas and underserved based on income levels and other indicators.
The program received 40 applications requesting more than $11 million during its first funding round. Ultimately, 22 projects were selected for funding in Fiscal Year 2025, including new trails, parks, urban farms, gathering spaces, community woodlands, and gardens. The Greenspace Equity Advisory Board consulted with the Department in the implementation and administration of the program.
“The Greenspace Equity Program helps close the gap in green space protection and access for communities that have often been left behind, and develops a sense of stewardship among all Marylanders,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “This investment in communities will help ensure all Marylanders have access to a cleaner environment and more outdoor recreation space.”
The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. Next year, the $7 million in Greenspace Equity Program funding budgeted by Gov. Moore for Fiscal Year 2026 was allocated to three specific projects by the General Assembly.
Projects approved for Fiscal Year 2025 are:
Allegany County
Barton Trail Restoration
Led by the Town of Barton, this project includes resurfacing of trails, reparation of walking bridges, clearing overgrown areas, and new site amenities. $16,500
Anne Arundel County
Truxtun Green Network Trails
The City of Annapolis will create trails connecting the Eastport community with Truxtun Park and Spa Creek Trail in Anne Arundel County. $700,000
Baltimore City
Baltimore Greenway Trails
Funding will help acquire abandoned rail parcels to expand a 3-mile linear park system, promoting safe, equitable transportation and recreation. $733,000
Springfield Woods Legacy Leaders Phase 2 Improvements
Led by Baltimore Green Space, the project implements phase 2 improvements at Springfield Woods in Baltimore City by developing additional pathways, gathering areas, and interpretive signage. $84,030
Baltimore County
Graystone Community Open Space Improvements
A partnership between NeighborSpace of Baltimore County and Graystone Community Association will purchase and install benches, walkways, native plantings, a Little Free Library, and associated site amenities in the Graystone Community Open Space. $18,735
Cecil County
North East Preserve Improvements
The Town of North East will clear three parcels of land it acquired for development into a future nature preserve in Cecil County. This land will be made accessible to the public for educational and recreational greenspace. $68,165
Charles County
Bensville Nature Trail and Community Woodland Gardens
The Resilience Authority of Charles County will lead development of a 3.8-acre passive area within Bensville Park to include sensory gardens and groves and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible walking trail. $395,623
Frederick County
Thurmont Trolley Trail – Northern Extension
The Town of Thurmont will extend the Thurmont Trolley Trail in Frederick County by about 1,900 feet. The proposed trail will be a loop and include benches, signage, pet waste dispensers, screening along residential property lines, and associated site amenities. $75,400
Garrett County
Bloomington Hero’s Park Revitalization
The Bloomington Fire Company will install playground equipment and safety surfacing consistent with National Playground Safety Standards and the ADA. $275,000
Gator Tracks Accessible Playgrounds and Paths (at Yough Glades Elementary School)
A partnership between the Garrett County Board of Education and Yough Glades Elementary School will construct paved paths to the play area to increase accessibility, improve stormwater management, and install an inclusive spinner play element to enhance the outdoor play experience for students and the general public. $150,000
Swan Meadow Ag-venture Park
Led by Swan Meadow Heritage Charter School, the park will introduce inclusive play features for children of all abilities. $338,000
Kent County
Margo Bailey Park Playground
The Town of Chestertown will install playground equipment and safety surfacing consistent with National Playground Safety Standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act and landscaping at Margo Bailey Park. $210,000
Montgomery County
Reach Hub Urban Farm
A collaboration between the Charles Koiner Center and Montgomery Public Schools will bring sustainable farming education and community engagement to nearly 18,000 students. $302,185
Dorothy’s Woods Improvements
The City of Takoma Park will improve an undeveloped parcel into a passive park by removing impervious surfaces and invasive species and replanting with low meadow, native, deer-resistant understory plants and trees. $82,000
The Clarksburg Yard Community Open Space
A partnership between Fairfax Community Church and Common Ground Earth Inc. will construct an outdoor gathering space by adding benches, tables, chairs, and other site amenities for public use. $120,319
Henderson Avenue Community Gardens
The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission will create a large, ADA accessible community garden at Wheaton Regional Park. The garden will be enclosed with fencing to prevent deer browsing and will feature a cistern and bulk compost storage to support sustainable plant growth. $300,000
Prince George’s County
Berwyn Heights Green Haven Initiative
The Town of Berwyn Heights will purchase and install trees, pollinator gardens, and seating to provide a natural retreat for the Berwyn Heights community. $17,000
Colmar Manor Town Hall Native Pollinator Garden
The Town of Colmar Manor will create a pollinator garden with a sitting area next to the Colmar Manor town hall and community center. $17,900
Wicomico County
Indian Village Park
Planned upgrades include walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas, developed with extensive community input. $309,000
Worcester County
John Walter Smith Park Walking Trail
Improvements at the park will include installing new walking trails, a new play module, a new pavilion, renovating restrooms, replacing fencing, landscaping, and adding picnic tables, grills, bleachers, securing lighting, water fountains, and other park amenities. $100,000
Two projects that will be reviewed by the Board of Public Works at a future meeting are:
Dorchester County
Rails to Trails – Washington Street to Woods Road
The County will convert an abandoned railroad corridor into a multipurpose path. $350,000
Prince George’s County
Bladensburg Community Farm
Engaged Community Offshoots Inc. will create a community garden and outdoor classroom for two elementary schools adjacent to the site. $217,382