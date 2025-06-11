Maryland Board of Public Works Approves $4.3 Million to Promote Greenspace Equity Throughout Maryland

June 11, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved more than $4.3 million in grants to support 20 projects under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Greenspace Equity Program.

These awards will benefit local governments, land trusts, and nonprofit organizations working to enhance green spaces in underserved communities across 14 counties. An additional $567,382 in grants for two projects will be presented to the BPW for approval at a future meeting.

Established by Maryland General Assembly legislation in 2023, the Greenspace Equity Program supports the creation, preservation, and improvement of public green spaces, enhancing the public health and community livability in overburdened and underserved communities. The Greenspace Equity legislation defines areas as overburdened if environmental health measures show they are affected by pollution sources at higher levels than other areas and underserved based on income levels and other indicators.

The program received 40 applications requesting more than $11 million during its first funding round. Ultimately, 22 projects were selected for funding in Fiscal Year 2025, including new trails, parks, urban farms, gathering spaces, community woodlands, and gardens. The Greenspace Equity Advisory Board consulted with the Department in the implementation and administration of the program.

“The Greenspace Equity Program helps close the gap in green space protection and access for communities that have often been left behind, and develops a sense of stewardship among all Marylanders,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “This investment in communities will help ensure all Marylanders have access to a cleaner environment and more outdoor recreation space.”

The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. Next year, the $7 million in Greenspace Equity Program funding budgeted by Gov. Moore for Fiscal Year 2026 was allocated to three specific projects by the General Assembly.

Projects approved for Fiscal Year 2025 are:

Allegany County

Barton Trail Restoration

Led by the Town of Barton, this project includes resurfacing of trails, reparation of walking bridges, clearing overgrown areas, and new site amenities. $16,500

Anne Arundel County

Truxtun Green Network Trails

The City of Annapolis will create trails connecting the Eastport community with Truxtun Park and Spa Creek Trail in Anne Arundel County. $700,000

Baltimore City

Baltimore Greenway Trails

Funding will help acquire abandoned rail parcels to expand a 3-mile linear park system, promoting safe, equitable transportation and recreation. $733,000

Springfield Woods Legacy Leaders Phase 2 Improvements

Led by Baltimore Green Space, the project implements phase 2 improvements at Springfield Woods in Baltimore City by developing additional pathways, gathering areas, and interpretive signage. $84,030

Baltimore County

Graystone Community Open Space Improvements

A partnership between NeighborSpace of Baltimore County and Graystone Community Association will purchase and install benches, walkways, native plantings, a Little Free Library, and associated site amenities in the Graystone Community Open Space. $18,735

Cecil County

North East Preserve Improvements

The Town of North East will clear three parcels of land it acquired for development into a future nature preserve in Cecil County. This land will be made accessible to the public for educational and recreational greenspace. $68,165

Charles County

Bensville Nature Trail and Community Woodland Gardens

The Resilience Authority of Charles County will lead development of a 3.8-acre passive area within Bensville Park to include sensory gardens and groves and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible walking trail. $395,623

Frederick County

Thurmont Trolley Trail – Northern Extension

The Town of Thurmont will extend the Thurmont Trolley Trail in Frederick County by about 1,900 feet. The proposed trail will be a loop and include benches, signage, pet waste dispensers, screening along residential property lines, and associated site amenities. $75,400

Garrett County

Bloomington Hero’s Park Revitalization

The Bloomington Fire Company will install playground equipment and safety surfacing consistent with National Playground Safety Standards and the ADA. $275,000

Gator Tracks Accessible Playgrounds and Paths (at Yough Glades Elementary School)

A partnership between the Garrett County Board of Education and Yough Glades Elementary School will construct paved paths to the play area to increase accessibility, improve stormwater management, and install an inclusive spinner play element to enhance the outdoor play experience for students and the general public. $150,000

Swan Meadow Ag-venture Park

Led by Swan Meadow Heritage Charter School, the park will introduce inclusive play features for children of all abilities. $338,000

Kent County

Margo Bailey Park Playground

The Town of Chestertown will install playground equipment and safety surfacing consistent with National Playground Safety Standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act and landscaping at Margo Bailey Park. $210,000

Montgomery County

Reach Hub Urban Farm

A collaboration between the Charles Koiner Center and Montgomery Public Schools will bring sustainable farming education and community engagement to nearly 18,000 students. $302,185

Dorothy’s Woods Improvements

The City of Takoma Park will improve an undeveloped parcel into a passive park by removing impervious surfaces and invasive species and replanting with low meadow, native, deer-resistant understory plants and trees. $82,000

The Clarksburg Yard Community Open Space

A partnership between Fairfax Community Church and Common Ground Earth Inc. will construct an outdoor gathering space by adding benches, tables, chairs, and other site amenities for public use. $120,319

Henderson Avenue Community Gardens

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission will create a large, ADA accessible community garden at Wheaton Regional Park. The garden will be enclosed with fencing to prevent deer browsing and will feature a cistern and bulk compost storage to support sustainable plant growth. $300,000

Prince George’s County

Berwyn Heights Green Haven Initiative

The Town of Berwyn Heights will purchase and install trees, pollinator gardens, and seating to provide a natural retreat for the Berwyn Heights community. $17,000

Colmar Manor Town Hall Native Pollinator Garden

The Town of Colmar Manor will create a pollinator garden with a sitting area next to the Colmar Manor town hall and community center. $17,900

Wicomico County

Indian Village Park

Planned upgrades include walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas, developed with extensive community input. $309,000

Worcester County

John Walter Smith Park Walking Trail

Improvements at the park will include installing new walking trails, a new play module, a new pavilion, renovating restrooms, replacing fencing, landscaping, and adding picnic tables, grills, bleachers, securing lighting, water fountains, and other park amenities. $100,000

Two projects that will be reviewed by the Board of Public Works at a future meeting are:

Dorchester County

Rails to Trails – Washington Street to Woods Road

The County will convert an abandoned railroad corridor into a multipurpose path. $350,000

Prince George’s County

Bladensburg Community Farm

Engaged Community Offshoots Inc. will create a community garden and outdoor classroom for two elementary schools adjacent to the site. $217,382