Governor Josh Stein Awards High-Speed Internet Projects in 26 Counties, 10,076 Households & Businesses

Governor Josh Stein today announced more than $58 million in Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program projects to connect 10,076 households and businesses in 26 counties to high-speed internet.

“Good partnerships between our counties, the state, and internet providers will connect North Carolinians,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I look forward to continuing to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the state so that people can communicate with family and friends, grow their business, or access telehealth services or educational opportunities.”

“Bringing high-speed internet to rural North Carolina is a game changer,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Teena Piccione. “Thanks to the vision of Governor Stein and our General Assembly, we’re making historic investments to close the digital divide, and more programs are on the way to connect additional communities across the state.”

These projects will be funded by more than $41 million from the federal American Rescue Plan awarded by NCDIT and individual counties, as well as more than $17 million from the selected broadband providers:

Bladen: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 250 homes and businesses (35.31% of the county’s remaining 458 eligible locations after previous awards).

Cabarrus County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC and Windstream North Carolina, LLC These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 1,314 homes and businesses (62.04% of the county's 2,118 eligible locations).

Chatham County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC and Windstream North Carolina, LLC These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 1,037 homes and businesses (26.89% of the county's remaining 2,850 eligible locations after previous awards).

Chowan County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 5 homes and businesses (41% of the county's remaining 12 eligible locations after previous awards).

Columbus County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 400 homes and businesses (64.62% of the county's remaining 619 eligible locations after previous awards).

Granville County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 26 homes and businesses (12.09% of the county's remaining 215 eligible locations after previous awards).

Guilford County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 164 homes and businesses (9.65% of the county's remaining 1,698 eligible locations after previous awards).

Halifax County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 22 homes and businesses (11.95% of the county's remaining 184 eligible locations after previous awards).

Harnett County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 351 homes and businesses (14.09% of the county's remaining 2,491 eligible locations after previous awards).

Henderson County: ERC Broadband, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 521 homes and businesses (11.04% of the county's 4,718 eligible locations).

Hoke County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 407 homes and businesses (56.92% of the county's remaining 715 eligible locations after previous awards).

Iredell County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 80 homes and businesses (4.94% of the county's remaining 1,618 eligible locations after previous awards).

Johnston County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 203 homes and businesses (4.48% of the county's remaining 4,531 eligible locations after previous awards).

Martin County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 386 homes and businesses (99.48% of the county's remaining 388 eligible locations after previous awards).

Moore County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 481 homes and businesses (18.98% of the county's remaining 2,533 eligible locations after previous awards).

Northampton County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 70 homes and businesses (67.30% of the county's remaining 104 eligible locations after previous awards).

Person County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 1,014 homes and businesses (52.02% of the county's remaining 1,949 eligible locations after previous awards).

Randolph County: Randolph Telephone Membership Corporation (Randolph Communications), Spectrum Southeast, LLC and Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 1,403 homes and businesses (60.14% of the county's 2,333 eligible locations).

Richmond County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 110 homes and businesses (14.08% of the county's 781 eligible locations).

Robeson County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC and LREMC Technologies, LLC (Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation) These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 550 homes and businesses (19.87% of the county's 2,767 eligible locations).

Rockingham County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 435 homes and businesses (33.53% of the county's remaining 1,297 eligible locations after previous awards).

Rowan County: Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation (Zirrus) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 261 homes and businesses (12.45% of the county's remaining 2,096 eligible locations after previous awards).

Scotland County: LREMC Technologies, LLC (Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 96 homes and businesses (17.84% of the county's remaining 538 eligible locations after previous awards).

Stokes County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 82 homes and businesses (9.95% of the county's remaining 824 eligible locations after previous awards).

Surry County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 389 homes and businesses (72.43% of the county's remaining 537 eligible locations after previous awards).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 389 homes and businesses (72.43% of the county’s remaining 537 eligible locations after previous awards). Yadkin County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 19 homes and businesses (70.37% of the county’s remaining 27 eligible locations after previous awards).

The CAB program’s procurement process creates a partnership between counties and NCDIT to identify areas that need access, solicit proposals from prequalified internet service providers, and quickly make awards. Awardees must agree to provide high-speed service that reliably meets or exceeds speeds of 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload.

Governor Stein is committed to providing digital access and opportunity to all North Carolinians. Today’s awards add to the nearly $630 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants and previous CAB projects that will connect nearly 245,000 North Carolina households and businesses to high-speed internet.

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Opportunity, visit ncbroadband.gov.