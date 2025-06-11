Norton Rose Fulbright boosts corporate finance offering in Dallas and Chicago with new partner

Known for representing major financial institutions, Jon Riley joins as firm continues rapid expansion of business practice group

Dallas, TX, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced a move to enhance its corporate finance capabilities by bringing on Jonathan (Jon) Riley as a partner in both its Dallas and Chicago offices.

Norton Rose Fulbright continues to prove its commitment to deepening its client offering in transactional law. More than 40 new partners have joined the firm’s business practice group globally this year through promotions and lateral additions, giving further momentum to its growth in this strategic area.

A dynamic and trusted advisor, Jon is widely recognized for his deep experience representing major financial institutions—including banks, hedge funds, and private credit firms—in structuring, negotiating, documenting and executing complex finance transactions. His broad practice spans fund finance products, asset-based and cash-flow loans, specialty finance, and high-level credit structures.

“Jon’s proven success in the private credit and private wealth spaces will immediately enhance our corporate finance offering,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner and Global Co-Managing Partner. “Not only will his entrepreneurial nature blend seamlessly with the culture of our Dallas office, but his strong ties to Chicago will also be a major asset to that office and its growing client roster.”

Jon’s legal acumen and commercial sensibility have made him a go-to counsel for senior and subordinated lenders alike. He has experience in mezzanine and unitranche transactions, refinancings, debt restructurings, workouts, and secured and unsecured credit facilities. He has led both bilateral and syndicated deals, with a focus on leveraged acquisitions and nuanced intercreditor and lender agreements.

Stephen Castro, the firm’s US Head of Finance, underscored the strategic significance of the hire: “Jon has built an enviable lender-focused practice by guiding some of the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions through complex credit transactions. His addition is a major win for our team and reflects our broader commitment to strategically scaling our finance capabilities.”

Jon joins Norton Rose Fulbright from Holland & Knight, drawn by the firm’s commitment to excellence in private banking and family office advisory. “I’m thrilled to be joining a firm that not only mirrors the focus of my practice but also offers an ideal platform for expansion,” he said. “The depth of relationships the firm has with leading financial institutions in the US, Canada and Europe positions my practice for significant growth.”

Dual-licensed in Texas and Illinois, Jon’s arrival significantly enhances the firm’s capabilities in two of its key US markets, while his skills will boost the firm’s offerings throughout the US and beyond. He earned his law degree from the Southern University Law Center and his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachment

Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.