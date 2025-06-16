College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Welcomes New Savannah Owner with Expansion Plans Across Coastal Georgia

Zach Gilstrap, Savannah College HUNKS owner College HUNKS Savannah Expands as Coastal Georgia Grows

A Savannah moving company plans to double its business and create new jobs, to better serve a growing region.

Those are the kinds of moves that matter most, the ones that change lives. This isn’t just about moving boxes. It’s about showing up for people when they need it most.” — Zach Gilstrap

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, a nationally recognized, purpose-driven brand, is proud to announce new ownership of its Savannah franchise — with expansion plans already underway across Coastal Georgia.

Leading the charge is 36-year-old Zach Gilstrap, a former police officer and global humanitarian logistics expert, who is doubling the franchise’s operations. His plans include adding nine new jobs and three more trucks, with service stretching from Hilton Head to Brunswick.

“Considering all the new residential and commercial development plus expansion at the Port of Savannah means it’s the perfect time to expand our transport, labor and removal services,” said Gilstrap, president and owner of the Savannah location. “At 36, I wasn’t sure what organization I’d be driving forward — but this business gives me a chance to put my transportation experience to work, serve others, build a strong team, and make a real difference in the community.”

College HUNKS, short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, was founded by two college friends with a beat-up van and has grown to more than 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. Giving back is built into its business model. For every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, totaling over five million meals to date. Up to 70% of items hauled are either recycled or donated to nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and Goodwill.

“Our mission is to reuse and recycle as much as possible, and that’s why we’re expanding into a larger warehouse in Pooler. The new space will boost our recycling and donation efforts and help us serve the region more efficiently and sustainably,” Glistrap added.

A Lifelong Commitment to Service

Originally from Illinois, Gilstrap’s commitment to service started early, delivering food and supplies to firefighters as a teen. He went to college for emergency management and fire science before serving as a police officer in central Illinois. Later, he transitioned into humanitarian logistics, spending nearly a decade at UPS Supply Chain Solutions and its subsidiary, Coyote Logistics, where he coordinated domestic and international aid shipments for the Salvation Army, Red Cross, Good360 and others to help people around the world.

That deep-rooted drive to serve, combined with years of hands-on logistics experience, made College HUNKS a natural fit. Gilstrap understands how to move people and possessions with care and precision because he's spent his career doing exactly that, often under urgent, high-stakes conditions. For families and businesses in Savannah, that means they’re working with a leader who knows the moving industry inside and out—and who leads with purpose.

Gilstrap first learned about College HUNKS when he heard founders Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman on a podcast—and their message struck a chord. “They talked about how you can run a successful company and still put people first,” Gilstrap said. “It reminded me why I got into public service in the first place.”

When he discovered the Savannah franchise was available, he jumped on the opportunity to own it. Now, Gilstrap hopes to weave his background in logistics and his nonprofit network into the company’s mission — supporting disaster relief efforts, coordinating charitable moves, and helping survivors of domestic violence relocate to safety.

“Those are the kinds of moves that matter most, the ones that change lives,” he said. “This isn’t just about moving boxes. It’s about showing up for people when they need it most.”

For more information about Savannah HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/savannah or call (912) 268-2138.

Book your first move and receive $50 off, and $25 off junk removal. Follow Savannah HUNKS on Instagram and Facebook.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.