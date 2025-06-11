Reno Computer Services Rebrands as Reno Cyber IT Solutions, Signaling a Strategic Expansion.

Reno Cyber IT Solutions Managed IT Solutions with blue and orange lights glowing with cybersecurity symbolism. Cybersecurity Solutions with blue and orange lights glowing with cyber security symbolism of a padlock and wires. Reno Cyber IT Solutions provides IT Consulting Services.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reno Computer Services, a longstanding IT partner to Northern Nevada businesses, today announced its official rebrand to Reno Cyber IT Solutions, reflecting a sharpened focus on cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and proactive IT infrastructure management.The rebrand comes as the company responds to growing demand for advanced cybersecurity services and regulatory compliance guidance in sectors ranging from healthcare to defense contracting. While the name has changed, the company’s foundational commitment to reliability, responsiveness, and relationship-driven service remains central to its identity.“This change reflects more than just a new name—it’s an evolution in how we serve our clients,” said Scott Morris, Founder and Principal Consultant. “Reno Cyber IT Solutions better expresses our commitment to protecting our clients from today’s complex cybersecurity threats while ensuring they meet increasingly strict compliance standards.”A Strategic Shift Toward Risk-Ready IT EnvironmentsIn recent years, the landscape of business IT has shifted dramatically, particularly for small to mid-sized organizations that are now subject to cybersecurity threats and compliance demands once limited to enterprise firms. The new Reno Cyber IT Solutions brand mirrors this shift.“We’ve seen a marked increase in inquiries related to HIPAA, PCI, and CMMC compliance,” Morris continued. “Clients are looking for IT partners who can go beyond tech support and help them navigate audits, data governance, and evolving regulations. This rebrand makes it clear that we are stepping into that advisory role.”As part of its redefined focus, Reno Cyber IT Solutions now offers a robust suite of security and compliance services, including:• Cybersecurity Risk Assessments• HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and CMMC Compliance Readiness• Managed IT Services with 24/7 Monitoring• Incident Response Planning and Security Awareness Training• Secure VoIP and Cloud-Based Infrastructure ServicesLocal Roots, National Standards:Founded over 15 years ago by third-generation Reno native Scott Morris, the company has developed a reputation for blending technical excellence with a high-touch client service model. That approach remains unchanged.“Our clients trust us because we understand the pressures they face and treat their business like it’s our own,” said Morris. “While our tools and frameworks have evolved to meet national standards, our relationships are still built across desks, not just dashboards.”The company’s team, headquartered in Reno, continues to invest in leading security platforms, audit frameworks, and industry certifications to stay ahead of emerging risks.About Reno Cyber IT Solutions:Reno Cyber IT Solutions, formerly known as Reno Computer Services, is a Nevada-based IT services firm specializing in cybersecurity, managed IT, and regulatory compliance. Serving small to mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations, and professional practices across Northern Nevada, the firm provides risk-based technology solutions tailored to today’s increasingly complex operating environment. The company was recognized in 2024 by the Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET) for excellence in IT service delivery.Email:Website: www.RenoCyberITsolutions.com

