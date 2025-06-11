Mountain Heating and Cooling Transforms Historic Baxter Hotel with Innovative Mitsubishi Heat Pump Installation

Bozeman, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bozeman, Montana -

Mountain Heating and Cooling recently shared details about their Mitsubishi Heat Pump Installation at the Historic Baxter Hotel in Bozeman Montana. The hotel needed a way to cool its event space while maintaining its historical charm. The Bozeman-based company rose to the occasion, finding a solution that combines modern technology with respect for the building's original architecture.

For the job, they used a Mitsubishi MXZ-8B48NA heat pump along with MSZ-GE12NA indoor wall-mounted units. These units are known for being quiet and energy-efficient, blending seamlessly into the hotel's structure. Corey Johnson, the President of Mountain Heating and Cooling, explained the project's goals: "The customer was looking for an energy-efficient option to condition their event space in the hopes to grow their business opportunities. Due to lack of space, a traditional HVAC system was out of the question. We were able to design a system that maintained the historical character of the building and provided much-needed comfort that the customer was asking for."

The entire installation took just five days, making it less disruptive for the business. This latest Case Study, which once again demonstrates the creative problem solving approach shown in their first Case Study, reflects how Mountain Heating and Cooling can bring modern comforts to historical places without changing their essence. Katie K., a representative from the Baxter Hotel, shared her satisfaction in a review: "Cole did an excellent job installing split-pack AC units in our building, which previously had no air conditioning. They were professional, efficient, and respectful of our space. The install was clean, and the system works perfectly—quiet, effective, and a huge upgrade in comfort. Highly recommend them!" Her comments highlight both the quality of the installation and the increased comfort offered by the new system. More such customer reviews can be found on Mountain Heating and Cooling's website.

This project, once again shows Mountain Heating and Cooling's commitment to helping Bozeman grow while preserving its historical sites and . By opting for an energy-efficient, modern HVAC system, the Baxter Hotel not only takes care of its cooling needs but also boosts its ability to host various events, potentially attracting more business.

This Mitsubishi Heat Pump installation is a significant step in the company's approach to handling HVAC installations in challenging settings. For visual insights, the process and outcomes are available to watch on YouTube.

Mountain Heating and Cooling stands out in the HVAC sector due to their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. This project illustrates their knack for merging modern systems with traditional designs comfortably. Through this creative installation, they show how companies can enhance functionality while maintaining historical values.

Homeowners and business owners in Bozeman who need efficient, custom HVAC solutions can rely on Mountain Heating and Cooling's proven expertise for dependable service and lasting results. More information about their services, including maintenance and repair, can be found on their website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulIWedwOZf4

The successful Mitsubishi Heat Pump Installation at the Historic Baxter Hotel in Bozeman Montana highlights Mountain Heating and Cooling's key role in delivering tailored HVAC solutions in unique and demanding settings. Their blend of innovation, historical respect, and focus on efficiency poises the company as an industry leader committed to improving comfort while preserving heritage. For further details about the full range of services, visit Mountain Heating & Cooling's official website.

