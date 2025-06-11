Houston LASIK & Eye Launches EVO ICL: The Latest Innovation for Patients with Thin Corneas

Houston, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas -

HOUSTON, TX – Houston LASIK & Eye, a globally recognized center for laser vision correction, is proud to announce the addition of EVO ICL (Implantable Collamer Lens) to its comprehensive selection of vision correction solutions. This revolutionary technology offers new hope for patients with thin corneas, severe refractive errors, and dry eye who previously were not candidates for traditional procedures like LASIK.

Unlike LASIK, which reshapes the cornea to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, EVO ICL involves implanting a biocompatible, collagen-based lens between the iris and the natural lens through a tiny incision. This procedure preserves the corneal tissue while delivering exceptional visual outcomes, representing a notable advancement in vision correction technology.

"We're thrilled to bring EVO ICL to our patients in Houston and beyond," said Dr. Amjad Khokhar, Medical Director at Houston LASIK & Eye. "This technology combines the long-term results of LASIK with the removability of contact lenses, offering an ideal solution for patients with thin corneas or chronic dry eyes who weren't candidates for traditional laser eye surgery."

The EVO ICL procedure takes approximately 20-30 minutes to complete and often provides immediate vision improvement. The lens is designed to treat astigmatism from 1.0 to 4.0 diopters and nearsightedness ranging from -3.00 to -20.00 diopters. Additionally, the implant offers UV protection and reduced glare, enhancing overall visual quality.

With over 2 million lenses successfully distributed worldwide and a remarkable 99% patient satisfaction rate, this technology has proven its effectiveness across diverse patient populations. The procedure itself is remarkably straightforward; after administering a topical anesthetic, your eye surgeon creates a small incision and injects the folded lens through a specialized cartridge, where it naturally unfolds to fit seamlessly in your eye. Key benefits of EVO ICL include: sharp, clear, high-definition vision, excellent night vision capabilities, no exacerbation of dry eye syndrome, rapid recovery with minimal downtime, preservation of corneal tissue, removability if needed, and built-in UV protection.

Houston LASIK & Eye's adoption of EVO ICL technology aligns with its commitment to providing cutting-edge vision correction solutions. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Khokhar, the practice has established itself as a leader in ophthalmological care, attracting patients from across the United States and internationally. The center's reputation for excellence has drawn patients from every continent except Antarctica, cementing its status as a premier global destination for vision correction.

Houston LASIK & Eye offers a comprehensive range of ophthalmological services, including LASIK, EVO ICL, and treatments for various eye conditions. With state-of-the-art technology and a commitment to personalized care, the practice has become a destination for patients seeking premium vision correction services.

"At Houston LASIK & Eye, we believe everyone deserves access to high-quality, technologically advanced eye care," added Dr. Khokhar. "With the addition of EVO ICL, we can now help even more patients achieve freedom from glasses and contacts, regardless of corneal thickness."

The best candidates for EVO ICL are individuals between 21 and 45 years old with no history of serious eye conditions or previous ophthalmic surgery. Houston LASIK & Eye offers complimentary consultations to determine candidacy for this procedure.

With locations in Houston, Sugar Land, and Pearland, Houston LASIK & Eye continues to expand its services while maintaining its commitment to personalized care, advanced technology, and exceptional outcomes.

For more information about EVO ICL or to schedule a consultation, please call Houston LASIK & Eye at 281-240-0478 or visit their website.

###

For more information about Houston LASIK & Eye, contact the company here:



Houston LASIK & Eye

Dr. Amjad Khokhar,

(281) 240-0478

info@houston-lasik.com

7737 Southwest Freeway, Suite 350,

Houston, TX 77074

Dr. Amjad Khokhar,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.