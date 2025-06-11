Three Powerful Titles Named Finalists in Prestigious Book Award Competitions

Three Finalist Books Illuminate the Power of Thought, Spirit, and Perspective

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --A trio of compelling books each offering profound insights across vastly different fields have been named finalists in top-tier literary award competitions for 2025 and 2024. These honors spotlight works that inspire, inform, and challenge readers to think deeply about community, spirituality, and the vast universe we inhabit.Tracy Emerick's Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ has been selected as a Silver Medalist in the Ministry/Mission category of the 2025 Illumination Book Awards, which recognize the best Christian-themed books published annually. This thoughtful work explores the tremendous value of being and having a good neighbor, both in personal and professional life. Drawing inspiration from two iconic figures, Fred Rogers and Jesus Christ, Emerick outlines the attitudes, characteristics, and practices that foster stronger, kinder communities. With clear examples and accessible wisdom, Nifty Neighbors provides readers with practical steps and spiritual reflection that promote neighborliness as a transformative force in society.Also honored as a Bronze Medalist in the Digital Media (eBook, Audiobook) of the 2025 Illumination Book Awards is The Believer by Lloyd U. Nsek, Sr., a gripping allegorical tale of spiritual awakening and liberation. In a world enslaved by the mental control of a savage dragon, a courageous astronaut/researcher risks everything to bring truth to a captive people. Drawing from a sacred scroll, he empowers them to reclaim their divine nature and rise against tyranny. With vivid storytelling and a bold vision, The Believer is a spiritually charged adventure that champions truth, resilience, and the inner power of faith.Harold Toliver's Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It has earned a Finalist distinction in the 2024 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards, which celebrate excellence in independent publishing. This intellectually provocative book critiques the limitations of anthropocentric thinking in science and philosophy. Toliver invites readers to reconsider how we measure and interpret the natural world by placing everyday phenomena in the context of the atomic continuum and cosmic scale. With clarity and depth, the book challenges traditional metrics and encourages a broader, more accurate understanding of our universe.The Illumination Book Awards, presented by Independent Publisher, honor the best Christian books that bring new light to readers' lives. The Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards, organized by Foreword Reviews, spotlight outstanding books from independent publishers, offering recognition in various genres and disciplines.These finalist honors highlight the powerful voices and innovative ideas found in each of these titles, inviting readers to reflect, explore, and grow.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

