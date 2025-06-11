Global Aerospace's Annual Jetstream Publication Offers Insights on Why Aviation Ground Incidents are Increasing

From the Hangar to the Tarmac: Rising Trends in Ground Incidents

Aviation Risk: It’s Not All in the Air

As an aviation insurance provider, Global Aerospace assumes risk from in-flight and ground-based events. Up until the tragic January 29, 2025 mid-air collision above Washington, D.C., the U.S. had not seen a mass fatality commercial airline accident in sixteen years, which is a testament to the industry’s efforts to improve flight safety. However, in this article we want to highlight that a significant portion of losses occur before an airplane has left the ground and an increased focus on ground safety is needed.

The physical risks associated with ground operations can be significant and varied, ranging from aircraft collisions with other aircraft or vehicles to “hangar rash” that occurs during towing. And the data indicates ground-based incidents as a percentage of total events are increasing.

Looking at 2023, global loss-adjusting company McLarens estimates that 64% of worldwide aviation incidents (excluding light aircraft) occurred on the ground.

Our own internal analysis shows that ground claims are becoming more prevalent in the population of airline claims greater than USD10 million, as depicted by the following chart, which shows the change in the number of ground claims relative to the number of in-flight claims.

So, while flight safety continues to evolve favorably, ground-based losses can benefit from increased safety focus. This encompasses incidents involving large ground handlers, near misses or runway incursions in airport runway/ taxi environments and hangar foam accidental discharge events.

Why Are Ground Incidents Increasing?

Not dissimilar to other industries post-pandemic, aviation has been challenged by workforce shortages and a less experienced labor market. Climate change has resulted in an increased frequency of hail, lightning strikes, wind damage and flooding events—an effect seen in all transportation sectors. And while increased traveler volume is welcomed in a post-pandemic recovery environment, many airports have outdated infrastructures that are not suited for associated airport congestion.

Note: “Ground” is the period of time before take-off whereas “In Flight” starts from take-off.

The severity of claims payable by aviation insurers is further exacerbated by ongoing industry factors:

Higher repair costs associated with composite materials

Increased consequential losses, which accumulate while an aircraft is out of service for repairs for periods that can now stretch to years due to supply chain and labor shortages

Increased expenses for renting temporary, substitute aircraft following a covered loss

Hull deductibles that have been unchanged for decades, resulting in greater payout by insurers in the event of physical damage loss—despite an increase in aircraft and engine values due to new technology

In addition, ground risks are not immune to corrosive social inflation trends and nuclear verdicts.

Solving the Emerging Issue of Ground-Based Losses

Given the rise in ground-based claims, many wonder if the regulatory landscape presents an opportunity to address the issue, if the aviation industry, independent of regulators, must take the initiative or if a combined effort will yield the best results. Either way, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will likely play an important role.

ICAO is the coordinating body for international civil aviation. Currently, there are 193 members, including the U.S. ICAO’s core function is to develop and support the implementation of global standards and recommended practices for international aviation. These include safety, security, air traffic management and environmental standards, among others.

ICAO Annex 19 promulgates Safety Management Standards (SMS) for member countries. However, compliance with these requirements is limited to the following aviation industry participants and specific “state” or country interest in adopting the ICAO recommendation:

Approved Training Organizations

Aircraft Operators

Approved Maintenance Organizations

Organizations for type, design or manufacture of aircraft

Air traffic service providers

Certified Aerodromes

Tremendous progress has been made in flight safety, but over time, as noted above, we have seen a gradual rise in ground-based incidents.

Those changes beg the question, “Has flight safety come at the expense of ground safety?” Undoubtedly, SMS regulations have positively influenced flight safety. So shouldn’t the rules apply to all stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem, notably those involved with ground operations?

Lou Sorrentino, CEO of Aviation & Marine Safety Solutions International (AvMaSSI) and longtime partner in Global’s SM4 aviation safety program, shared that aerodrome/airports serve as a crucial data collection point for air operators, ground handlers and service providers to actively share local information on hazards and mitigation actions while enabling the maintenance of a dynamic risk registry of historical and emerging hazards.

This information, if shared amongst the airport’s operational partners, would aid in the prevention of future ground incidents as operators/service providers would be more aware of local hazards and risks. Without these three “partners” working together, gaps within and amongst these safety systems are a potential reality.

As the saying goes, safety is like guerilla warfare. You may not be aware of what you just stepped over because nothing happened.

If these standards were created to harmonize aviation on a global scale so that travel can operate safely and effectively, we would encourage SMS requirements of the broader community, a point fully supported by Sorrentino. Is this the industry’s opportunity to step up through regulations or adopt best practices in a self-policing way?

Now more than ever, airports and associated operators need to embrace best practices by implementing a comprehensive risk identification and assessment program inviting participants to actively share data and collaborate on comprehensive fixes.

We don’t dismiss the fact that setting aviation safety standards involves a cost-benefit trade or that it’s difficult to quantify how many lives would be saved with further safety investments.

The potential of a ground collision is just as real, given near misses on active runways widely reported in the press. Can we prevent this by setting higher aviation safety standards for ground operations?

Some industry insiders suggest the emergence of heightened sensitivity and best practices around ground risks is necessary, even if it’s not codified in any regulations. The FAA recently expanded SMS requirements for a greater number of stakeholders. Perhaps ICAO will soon follow suit, as safety standards should be agnostic whether an aviation participant operates in the air or on the ground. The results of an accident occurring in either setting can be catastrophic.

Undoubtedly, ground handling losses and associated causes are significant issues. Global Aerospace recognizes through our data that ground challenges are not going away and are gradually worsening.

How can the aviation industry enforce best practices? Will it come together to solve the problem?

We should all recognize the benefits of acting proactively rather than reactively. Global Aerospace and our SM4 Partners have always promoted a proactive approach. As a leading aviation insurance provider, we stand ready to contribute our thoughts and influence to increase safety.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Both the data and common sense tell us that stakeholders must prioritize ground safety alongside flight safety. Incidents on the ground can have serious and expensive consequences, including injuries (or even fatalities), aircraft and equipment damage and operational delays.

Consequently, aviation safety efforts must evolve, as they always have, to address the current operational environment and emerging risks. By increasing the attention paid to ground-based incidents, everyone who works in or depends on the aviation industry benefits.

