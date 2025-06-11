New, Reduced Rate for All Hallows Puppetry Camp in Wyncote June 23–27 - Creative Fun Beyond Sports & Screens

In a summer landscape crowded with sports and screen time, the All Hallows Puppetry Camp invites Philadelphia-area children to explore the wonder of storytelling, puppetry, and live performances – all in one unforgettable week. With a strong background in Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) and puppetry, Chad brings a wealth of experience in both performance and education to the Greater Philadelphia Area Puppetry Guild.

Offering Kids a Unique Summer Adventure in Storytelling and Performance - Registration Open Now for June 23–27

Our goal is to create a space where kids feel empowered to imagine, create, and share their voices in a way that’s fun, inclusive, and totally outside the norm of a traditional summer camp.” — Chad Parsons, All Hallows Puppetry Camp

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a summer landscape crowded with sports and screen time, the All Hallows Puppetry Camp invites Philadelphia-area children to explore the wonder of storytelling, puppetry, and live performances – all in one unforgettable week.And now, thanks to a special scholarship program, the full-week experience is now available for just $99 per child. Originally priced at $250, the camp is now offered at a reduced rate with proportional refunds available for families who previously registered at the full rate.Held from Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27, this unique summer day camp offers children ages 5 to 13 the chance to dive into the art of puppetry, create their own characters, and bring stories to life through guided workshops and a final live performance for families and friends.Led by professional puppeteer and teaching artist Chad Parsons, the camp is designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and confidence.Sessions will be held at the Parish House of All Hallows Church in Wyncote, a setting that complements the whimsical and imaginative spirit of the program.“Puppetry is a powerful tool for self-expression,” said Parsons. “Our goal is to create a space where kids feel empowered to imagine, create, and share their voices in a way that’s fun, inclusive, and totally outside the norm of a traditional summer camp.”Parents and caregivers searching for meaningful, off-the-beaten-path summer programming are encouraged to register now — space is limited, and spots are filling quickly as word spreads.📌 Quick Facts:• Dates: Monday, June 23 – Friday, June 27, 2025• Times: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily• Ages: 5 to 13• Location: Parish House, All Hallows Church, 262 Bent Rd., Wyncote, PA 19095• Registration & Details: https://www.allhallowswyncote.org/Puppetry • Video preview with Chad Parsons: https://bit.ly/3FxKxoU Whether your child is shy or center-stage ready, the All Hallows Puppetry Camp offers a supportive, joyful environment to discover their creative spark — just in time for summer.

Chad Parsons discusses the All Hallows Puppetry Camp coming up in Wyncote, PA, June 23-27, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.