XRP (Ripple) News: Vaultro Finance Presale Rockets to 25% Hardcap as XRP Rally Fuels Investors Interest – Join $VLT Presale

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has once again demonstrated the strength of it’s early momentum, announcing today that it has sold a full 25% of its $VLT Token presale allocation. This new milestone arrives amid a broader rally in XRP, which continues to trade above 2.30, driven by institutional inflows and growing confidence in the XRP Ledger ecosystem.





In just a few days, the $VLT Presale has climbed from 10% to 15% of its hardcap, and now to 25% of the total target. This rapid progression reflects surging demand from both DeFi enthusiasts and traditional investors seeking a reliable way to access diversified, on-chain investment products. Vaultro Finance has captured their attention by pioneering the first truly decentralized index fund protocol on XRPL, offering clarity, security, and transparency that many legacy DeFi platforms have yet to achieve.

The Vaultro dashboard gives users an intuitive gateway into creating and managing tokenized index funds. Each fund is a portfolio of digital assets, whether artificial intelligence tokens, stablecoins, decentralized finance protocols, or other high-potential XRPL offerings. For the first time on the ledger, anyone can explore existing funds, adjust allocations with real-time analytics, stake tokens for passive rewards, and participate in governance.

The $VLT Token

Central to this ecosystem is the VLT token , which unlocks key protocol features. Holders of VLT can design new index funds, vote on platform upgrades and featured portfolios, stake tokens to earn yield that reflects overall protocol activity, and access discounted transaction fees when minting, burning, or rebalancing their positions. These real-world utilities have convinced early backers that VLT is much more than a speculative asset.

Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



Hardcap: 80,000 XRP (25% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

Join the VLT presale today and claim your place in the future of on-chain investing. With twenty-five percent of the presale already committed, now is the time to secure your tokens and shape the trajectory of decentralized finance on the XRP Ledger.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

Join $VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88fe4782-c53d-450e-846b-e1d27b872b51

Vaultro Finance Vaultro Finance

