BoldSign® Wins Developer’s Choice in the 2025 Postman API Network Awards

The Syncfusion® eSignature solution earns top honors for outstanding experience, performance, and community impact

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that its eSignature solution, BoldSign®, won the Postman Developer’s Choice Award . Selected by Postman’s worldwide developer community, the award spotlights APIs that deliver exceptional user experience, measurable business value, and active community engagement. Syncfusion coming in at number one is a result of its commitment to building tools that developers and businesses trust.

“BoldSign started with a simple goal: give developers an eSignature API that lets them plug in, sign, and ship without friction,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “This award tells us we’re on the right path and motivates us to keep raising the bar with features that help our customers move their products forward.”

Businesses choose BoldSign due to its:

Fast, friction-free signing: Legally binding signatures captured in seconds.

Easy implementation: Most teams roll out in under a day with no heavy IT lifting.

Web-to-mobile flexibility: Seamless experience for in-office and on-the-go staff.

Bank-grade security and compliance: Robust encryption and compliance with SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and eIDAS regulations.

Scalability: Usage-based plans stay cost-effective for individuals, startups, and large enterprises.

Real-time human support: Direct access to BoldSign experts whenever questions arise.

Customer-driven roadmap: Continuous feature drops shaped by user feedback.



“Winning Developer’s Choice is both humbling and energizing,” added Jebaraj. “We’re just getting started—look for new features, expanded SDKs, and deeper integrations so teams can scale from 10 to a million documents without switching platforms.”

Learn more about the BoldSign® eSignature APIs in Postman. For more information about fast, secure, and scalable eSignature functionality in BoldSign, visit its website.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.