Denodo Achieves Snowflake Financial Services Competency, Strengthening Support for Industry Innovation and Data Governance

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo , a leader in data management, announced that it has achieved the Snowflake Financial Services Competency , recognizing its ability to help financial services organizations meet their unique data management, regulatory, and digital transformation needs using the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The Snowflake Financial Services Competency is awarded to partners with proven success in delivering solutions and expertise tailored to the financial services industry, including banking, capital markets, and insurance. This achievement validates Denodo’s commitment to supporting the sector’s demand for real-time data access, high-performance analytics, enhanced security, fraud detection, and strict compliance with industry standards.

“This competency reinforces our shared goal of helping financial institutions unlock the full potential of their data with a modern, scalable, and governed approach that meets the highest standards of the industry,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president at Denodo. “Our joint customers can trust that the Denodo Platform is optimized and tested to work with Snowflake to accelerate the time to meaningful results.” The Denodo Platform ’s logical data management approach enables financial organizations to manage data across cloud and on-premises environments, including data residing in Snowflake, with unmatched agility and governance. This enables institutions to gain a unified view of customer data, accelerate time-to-insight, and reduce operational risk.

By combining the Denodo Platform’s real-time data integration and delivery capabilities with Snowflake’s secure, scalable Data Cloud, joint customers can drive use cases such as:

AI/ML modeling

Real-time regulatory reporting

Customer 360 views and personalization

Fraud detection and risk analytics

ESG reporting and compliance

Cloud modernization and data democratization

This competency further strengthens the growing Denodo-Snowflake partnership and underscores Denodo’s role as a strategic data management partner for financial services firms embracing digital innovation. Having previously achieved the Snowflake Ready Technology Validation and recognized as a Premier partner within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud Products Tier, Denodo is uniquely positioned to help organizations maximize the value of their data across the Snowflake ecosystem.

