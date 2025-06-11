Attorney General Jeff Jackson Leads Bipartisan Effort to Stop Robocalls for New Homeowners

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson led a bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general urging Congress to pass legislation protecting Americans from invasive mortgage credit “trigger leads,” which blast consumers with unwanted robocalls and texts after they apply for a mortgage.

“These barrages of robocalls and texts are a huge nuisance to North Carolinians buying a house and getting a mortgage,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Robocallers shouldn’t have unrestricted access to your personal information or the right to solicit you whenever they want. We’re asking Congress for help in cracking down on this.”

Under current law, consumers’ information is allowed to be sold and distributed to companies throughout the real estate market as soon as they apply for a mortgage. After even a single credit check, people are bombarded by hundreds of unwanted text and spam calls. The attorneys general are calling for Congress to pass the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, which would restrict who can access homebuyers’ data after they apply for a mortgage.

The attorneys general are urging Congress to take swift action on this issue to protect consumers across the country.

Attorney General Jackson was joined in sending this letter by the attorneys general of American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

You can read the letter to Congress here.

