Transitioning to a repo-led operating framework – discussion paper feedback statement

The transition from an environment of abundant reserves to a repo-led, demand-driven operating framework is a major change for the SMF. The Bank will monitor how this new framework performs against the design principles set out in the DP on a continuous basis. As part of that we will continue to engage with a wide range of market practitioners and interested parties, including via dedicated sessions for SMF participants.

This feedback statement summarises the responses we received, focusing on the issues respondents identified as key to ensuring the framework functions effectively. In doing so it supports our commitment to transparency and aims to promote understanding of the SMF framework design.

The DP sought feedback from SMF participants and other interested stakeholders on: (i) the design of our framework (including the recalibration of the ILTR) and its ability to effectively meet the Bank’s stated policy aims; and (ii) the collateral and operational processes that support our framework.

The discussion paper (DP) set out the changes that the Bank is making to the Sterling Monetary Framework (SMF) to transition to a repo-led, demand-driven operating framework for supplying central bank reserves, including proposals to recalibrate the Indexed Long-Term Repo (ILTR) facility.

2: Overall design of the framework

There was broad support from respondents for the transition to a repo-led, demand-driven framework. Responses indicated that the framework would be effective at delivering on the Bank's principles for its design.footnote [1]

Respondents were also supportive of the proposed recalibration of the ILTR, with respect to the increase in the total reserves available per operation, the increase in the quantity of reserves available at fixed minimum spreads, and the gentler upward sloping curve which should help ensure a gradual rise in spreads.

Two key areas of feedback were raised in firms’ responses on the overall design of our framework and the recalibration of the ILTR. Some firms raised concerns relating to the predictability of the ILTR, particularly at higher levels of demand or in response to a stress. And some firms argued for increasing the overall level of flexibility in reserves supply offered by our facilities – in terms of the availability of liquidity at different tenors, and the frequency of our market-wide operations.

Respondents welcomed the recently published Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) statement on the ILTR facility which, alongside the PRA statement on the STR facility published in August 2022, confirmed that the PRA would judge usage as part of firms’ routine sterling liquidity management.footnote [2] The PRA statement on the ILTR also encourages firms to ensure they are operationally ready to use this facility.

Consistent with this, usage of our facilities has continued to increase over recent months, alongside a broadening of participation. This is as intended and is encouraging. Over time, more frequent participation from a broader range of firms will be essential for supplying the system with the liquidity it needs. Some firms’ responses indicated that they would continue to view the ILTR primarily as a ‘backstop’ to obtaining liquidity through private market activity. The Bank, and PRA, are clear that firms should be looking to use the facility for routine liquidity management as a complement to private market activity as and when it makes sense to do so – and not just as a backstop.

Respondents also welcomed the Bank’s continued market engagement on the transition to a repo-led, demand-driven operating framework so far, and the clarity and usefulness of our publicly available documentation (on the Bank’s website) explaining the SMF.footnote [3]

2.1: Predictability of ILTR pricing and allocation

Some respondents remarked that the lack of full predictability in ILTR pricing and allocation could pose a risk to the effective functioning of the repo-led framework, particularly at higher levels of demand or in response to a stress.

Predictability in normal market conditions

The Bank continues to judge that the ILTR’s current high-level design as a variable price, variable size auction best delivers the balance required between flexibility and responsiveness to changing market conditions on the one hand, and sufficient predictability for SMF participants on the other.

The Bank has taken the feedback around the importance of predictability into consideration in setting the ILTR’s precise calibration. While firms should expect to see some variation in pricing between auctions – as they would with private market instruments – the increase in the quantity of reserves available at minimum spreads in the recalibrated ILTR will provide greater certainty of allocation to firms early in the transition to a repo-led framework. And the ‘gentler’ upward-sloping curve of the ILTR has been calibrated to ensure that in normal market conditions, any week-on-week volatility in pricing firms face is not unduly high compared to the variation experienced in private markets. The Bank will pay close attention to variation in clearing spreads and market funding rates as part of its monitoring of the appropriateness of the facility’s calibration in transition.

The Bank has also published, alongside this feedback statement, additional information for participating firms. The ILTR guide for participants provides practical information for firms on how to participate effectively in the ILTR. Following this guidance will improve the predictability of pricing and allocation outcomes for firms, and the impact of doing so is illustrated through example auctions. The guide encourages firms to:

bid the maximum they are willing to pay for liquidity against each collateral set. Doing so increases the likelihood of their bids being allocated in full;

access the ILTR regularly and distribute their demand across auctions, which will improve the predictability and stability of allocation and pricing across auctions;

be operationally ready to use the ILTR, and ensure they are familiar with the Bank’s trading systems and collateral processes.

As with all SMF facilities, the Bank will keep the calibration of the ILTR under review and may periodically update the parameters of the ILTR to ensure that its terms remain robust to structural changes in market conditions, and that it continues to meet the Bank’s policy objectives. Any changes to the calibration will be communicated in advance.

The Bank intends to increase the minimum spread to Bank Rate on bids against Level A collateral only in the ILTR from 0 basis points to 3 basis points over Bank Rate. This change, originally announced in 2022, is now scheduled to take effect in November 2025 and apply to new drawings thereafter. By introducing a modest spread above Bank Rate, this change is intended to balance incentives for participants between the STR and ILTR facilities against Level A collateral by more closely aligning the effective costs of the facilities given the longer tenor of the ILTR. The effective date of this change will be confirmed ahead of time in a market notice. The Bank does not intend to change minimum spreads on Level B and C collateral at that time.

Predictability at higher levels of demand and in response to stress

The ILTR’s maximum auction size has been increased, from £25 billion to £35 billion. This will ensure that, even at higher levels of usage, the auction has sufficient capacity to scale up further in response to any spikes in demand.

Furthermore, the ILTR is just one part of the Bank’s toolkit for meeting firms’ demand for liquidity both in normal and stressed market conditions. Our standing SMF facilities also include the market-wide STR facility, and our bilateral facilities, the Operational Standing Facilities (OSFs) and Discount Window Facility (DWF). The Bank has the flexibility to temporarily amend the terms of these facilities in response to periods of market stress, and in past periods of market stress has temporarily increased the frequency of some of its operations.

The Bank also has a range of additional tools such as the Contingent Term Repo Facility (CTRF). The CTRF can provide liquidity against the full range of eligible collateral at any time, term, and price the Bank chooses. The Bank can activate it in response to any actual or prospective market-wide event. This enables us to respond to a market stress in a flexible way, taking prevailing market conditions into account when setting the terms of the facility.footnote [4] The Bank stands ready to use this tool if needed in the future.

2.2: Flexibility offered in our lending facilities

A number of respondents to the DP requested greater flexibility in our market-wide facilities to better match their liquidity needs – either in the form of increased operation frequency, a greater variety of tenors, or the ability to repay ILTR drawings earlier. Respondents suggested that these forms of additional flexibility would improve the framework’s ability to respond to sudden changes in demand for reserves.

Frequency of STR and ILTR

The Bank continues to judge that offering its market-wide lending operations – the STR and ILTR – on a weekly basis remains appropriate. This balances sufficient frequency of access to reserves for firms with the risk of greater market disintermediation that could arise from more frequent operations. Our weekly market-wide operations are complemented by bilateral facilities that are available daily, and on-demand, to meet firm-specific liquidity needs in between our regularly scheduled market-wide operations. The Bank also has the flexibility to temporarily amend the terms of our facilities in response to periods of market stress.

Available tenors in the STR and ILTR

The Bank also judges that the tenors of the STR and ILTR – which offer reserves for one week and six-month periods respectively – remain appropriate for now. Given the ILTR’s auction format, offering multiple tenors would require the Bank to make assumptions on the likely balance of demand across different tenors. As such, offering multiple tenors could lead to greater volatility of price and allocation outcomes faced by firms, particularly if the relative demand for different tenors varied substantially over time. This would also increase the chance that the supply of reserves is not priced in line with the Bank’s intentions as set out in the DP.

The Bank is open to considering moving the ILTR to a single, shorter tenor – such as a three-month term – if there is a compelling case that this would materially improve the usability of the facility, and that this benefit would exceed the cost of the increased operational burden for the Bank and participating firms of rolling over drawings more frequently. Moving to a single shorter tenor would require a recalibration of the terms of supply in the facility, since over a shorter drawing period fewer auctions would be available to build up the aggregate stock of reserves in order to meet firms’ overall needs.footnote [5] The Bank welcomes continued engagement on this issue.

A small number of respondents requested longer tenors to be available in the ILTR. The Bank intends for the facility to be used for liquidity rather than term funding. As such we are not contemplating offering the facility for a tenor above six months at present. In line with its principles for operating framework design, the Bank seeks to minimise the risk that the terms on which it supplies reserves reduces incentives for firms to manage appropriately their own liquidity risk, or that the Bank’s operations disintermediate private funding markets.

Early repayment

Offering full flexibility to repay drawings at any time would undermine the integrity of the ILTR as a competitive auction – since participants would no longer have a strong incentive to bid in line with their true demand for liquidity. But the Bank will continue to review the case for offering alternative forms of flexibility such as strictly limited forms of early repayment. An important consideration here will be whether any additional flexibility could advantage some ILTR participants at the expense of others, for example if greater flexibility was particularly valued by a subset of participants. The Bank welcomes continued engagement on this issue.

2.3: Other feedback on overall framework

Minimum bid sizes in STR and ILTR

Some respondents noted that the minimum bid size for the ILTR and STR of £5 million was prohibitively large, particularly when seeking to conduct ‘test’ trades. In response to this feedback, the Bank has lowered the minimum bid to £1 million for both the ILTR and STR. This will support a wider set of SMF participants in preparing to use our facilities.

Role of the OSFs and DWF in the repo-led framework

Some respondents requested greater clarity of the role of the Operational Standing Facilities (OSFs) and the DWF in a repo-led framework. The Bank expects the OSFs and DWF to both play an important role in the repo-led framework, alongside our regular market-wide operations. As with all SMF facilities, the OSFs and DWF are ‘open for business’ and should be used by SMF participants for the purposes of liquidity management.footnote [6]

The OSFs, as on-demand bilateral facilities, can support firms facing liquidity demand shocks such as payment frictions by lending reserves against level A collateral, or allowing reserves to be deposited, at a fixed spread to Bank Rate. Firms recognised that OSFs could play an important role in responding to shocks in demand for reserves which occur outside of the ILTR or STR auction window. However, given some comments from firms that they would use OSFs only as a last resort, we intend to engage with the market on the current design and effectiveness of our OSFs.

The DWF will continue to serve as the Bank’s bilateral facility for lending high-quality assets (gilts and reserves) to firms against the full range of SMF-eligible collateral. As with all SMF facilities, the DWF is ‘open for business’ and should be used by SMF participants for the purposes of liquidity management.footnote [7]

Interactions with liquidity and funding policy framework

Respondents welcomed the recently published PRA statement on the ILTR facility which, alongside the PRA statement on the STR facility published in August 2022, confirmed that the PRA would judge usage is part of firms’ routine sterling liquidity management, and encourages firms to ensure they are operationally ready to use these facilities.footnote [8]

Respondents noted the PRA’s intention to review its liquidity and funding policy framework, including relevant regulatory reporting, to ensure alignment with the Bank’s transition to a repo-led framework.footnote [9] Several respondents emphasised that this would be important in supporting increasing uptake of SMF facilities during the transition.