Burnout Recovery Meets Creativity in Innovative Business Model on The Burnout Club with Patrice Bonfiglio

Beverly Hills California, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthew Smith, a financial executive with experience at GE Capital, Bridgewater Associates, and Columbia Bank, has launched a new creative business. He is the founder of Kicksmith Studios, a sneaker customization studio located in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Kicksmith Studios operates on a paint-and-sip model. Participants create custom sneakers in guided sessions. Events include children’s parties, corporate team-building, and adult social nights. The studio serves a diverse customer base across age, gender, and background.

Smith has collected over 500 pairs of sneakers. He started customizing his own designs years ago. He launched the business during a break between finance roles. He wanted to build something meaningful, creative, and sustainable. His goal was also to create jobs and provide a new experience for the community.

“My kids see this business. They help with the design. They wear the merch. It’s real to them,” said Smith in a recent episode of Burnout Club, hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio.

Smith co-founded the studio with longtime friend Greg Self. Self runs daily operations. Smith remains focused on his finance career and family. The studio operates independently with a trained team.

The studio also partners with schools and nonprofits. It gives children and families a place to explore art and creativity. Participants leave with wearable art and a sense of pride.

“The most rewarding part is watching people discover they are creative,” said Smith. “Even those who say they aren’t always leave excited about what they made.”

Smith credits his success to discipline and clear priorities. He encourages others to listen to themselves and take breaks when needed.

“Burnout is real. But so is recovery. Sometimes you need to pause to move forward,” he said. Watch the full episode on Youtube.

About The Burnout Club Podcast

The Burnout Club Podcast is a community-driven platform that explores the intersection of professional success and burnout. Hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio, a seasoned hedge fund executive with nearly two decades of experience, the podcast delves into the realities of burnout in high-pressure environments.

