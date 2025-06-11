Toobit Launches Up to 200x Leverage for BTCUSDT and XAUTUSDT Perpetual Contracts





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, an award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of up to 200x leverage for BTCUSDT and XAUTUSDT perpetual contracts. This enhancement will grant traders the ability to control larger positions with a smaller capital outlay, offering greater flexibility and precision in fast-moving markets.

The new leverage allows users to respond and profit more effectively from price movements. BTCUSDT, representing Bitcoin, the world’s most actively traded digital asset, and XAUTUSDT, a leading gold-backed token, now support advanced strategies through more dynamic position sizing and risk management.

“By extending leverage up to 200x, we’re giving our users more control over their capital and exposure," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “Whether they’re navigating crypto volatility or seeking the stability of Tether Gold, traders now have the tools to act with greater agility.”

With 200x leverage, a trader can control a $20,000 position with just $100 in margin. This magnifies both potential gains and losses, making it a powerful tool for experienced traders looking to respond to fast-moving markets, hedge risk, or enhance short-term trading strategies.

This update builds on Toobit’s recent adjustment to maintenance margin requirements, which gave traders greater room to maneuver during volatile market conditions. Now, with higher leverage and more breathing space on margin, users can scale positions with increased efficiency and control.

To learn more or start trading with 200x leverage, visit www.toobit.com.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

