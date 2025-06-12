The Fire Inside - Considered One of the Most Dynamic Firefighter Training Programs Focused on the Fire Attack

Fire Inside Firefighter Air Coalition Firefighter Air Coalition Firefighter Air Coalition

The Firefighter Air Coalition has lined-up a dynamic panel of instructors to bring this 3-day intensive training program to Grand Prairie, TX June 23-25

It's hard to find a line-up equivalent to the dynamic instructors presenting; their street wisdom, expertise and knowledge is formidable when it comes to every part of the fire attack.” — Mike Gagliano, President

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) , in association with the Dallas County Fire Chiefs, is presenting a 3-day comprehensive firefighter training program focused on coordinated ventilation to support extinguishment and survivability, reading smoke, improving search methods and efficiencies, reviving the engine company and special operations, directing the fire attack, ladder and hose operations and more. The Fire Inside is a must-attend event and held only once a year. Instructors include: Brian Brush, Nicholas Papa, Phillip Jose, Daniel DeYear, Michael Dugan, Mike Gagliano, Marc Aloan, Sean Duffy, Anthony Avillo, Sam Hittle, Anthony Rowett, and Paul Combs. "It's hard to find a line-up like the dynamic instructors we're bringing to this training - their street wisdom, expertise and knowledge is formidable when it comes to the fire attack and everything that includes," said Mike Gagliano, President of the FAC.Meet The Fire Inside InstructorsBrian Brush, co-author of Mastering Fireground Command – Calm the Chaos, will focus on the term “aggressive” which now more closely reflects proactive planning, assertive decisions, and proactive actions. Firefighters can no longer rely solely on experience to meet the higher expectations of the profession, public trust and public expectations of positions as officers. Experience and evidence will support command competence and confidence in the explanation and execution of duties and decisions. Brian is the Chief Training Officer for the Midwest City (OK) Fire Department and is a member of the advisory boards for Fire Engineering an dFirefighterRescueSurvey.com.Capt. Nicholas Papa, author of Coordinating Ventilation: Supporting Extinguishment & Survivability will discuss how a fire’s outcome can be determined by its ventilation. Ventilation will be explained in relation to fire dynamics, firefighting operations, and most importantly victim survival. Capt. Papa is with the New Britain (CT) Fire Department, a Fire Engineering best selling author and a past Fire Services Research Institute technical panelist for the Study on Coordinated Fire Attack.The Art of Reading Smoke will be hosted by the well-known Phillip Jose, known as a contributing author to the Rules of Air Management. His class will direct atention to the Reading Smoke curriculum. Video and dynamic teaching will help firefighters learn to analyze the volume, velocity, density and color of smoke. A class that is essential for any firefighter looking to master the craft of firefighting.Marc Aloan, Battalion Chief with West Columbia (SC) Fire Department is the creator of the Fire Inside blog. His class “Lost and Found” was created to re-establish the role of the engine company in fire departments. Engine nerds and chief officers alike will enjoy Lost and Found’s focus on ensuring the art of creating an effective engine company does not fade away in the hazardous world we live in.Searchable vs. Survivable will be led by Sean Duffy, with the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department. Sean is a notable author with numerous published books, including The Book of Search, and serves as a technical panel member for the Fire Service Research Institute’s Multi-Story Residential Tactics Research Project. Sean’s class will include size-up, searchable spaces, isolation and communication, search mechanics and methodology and how bias and terminology affect your actions.Fire Strategies for Private Dwelling Ops presented by Anthony Avillo, Deputy Chief with the North Hudson (NJ) Regional Fire & Rescue. The course addresses private dwellings from both fire spread and structural concern viewpoints. Strategic considerations and interior fire control factors are didcussed, with the point-of-entry rule of thumb. Engine and ladder company tactics are also covered. Chief Avillo is the Region 3 Director of hte IFSI, author of Fireground Strategies, 4th Ed (2025) and a member of hte Fire Engineering FDIC Editorial Board.Capt. Anthony Rowett with the Mobile (AL) Fire Rescue Deparmtent will lead The Engine Boss: Directing the Fire Attack. Capt. Rowett is President of hte Alabama Firefighters Training Foundation and a contributing author for Fire Engineering, Fire Rescue, and Firehouse. In this session you'll explore the engine boss's role in making tactical decisions for effective hoseline operations. From single family to multi-story buildings, you'll master the art of the stretch, learn to size up the fire building, chosing the right hoseline, and more. His class promises to provide the skills, confidence and tactics to ensure your engine company dominates the fireground.Raising Ladder Appreciation and Knowledge will be led by Sam Hittle, Captain with the Wichita Fire Department. Sam is a Fire Engineering Google Hangout panel member, a two-time Firehouse Magazine Heroism Award recipient (2012 and 2015), a Kansas State Fire Marshal Tom McGaughey Award recipient, and Wichita Fire Department Firefighter of the Year.Understanding and maintaining proficiency in ladder operations is crucial for all firefighters, ensuring these essential tools continue to serve their vital purpose in protecting lives and property. This class will cover ladder storage and selection, positioning, deployment physics, working approaches, managing other firefighting equipment during ladder operations, the pros and cons of varying ideologies, and additional fireground techniques.Daniel DeYear, retired Deputy Chief of Dallas Rescue will present The Service Within: Accountability, Courage, Trust & the Service We Own. This fast-paced program looks at interior fire attack, saving lives, serving our communities, and how that aligns with our risks, rewards, and the expectations of those we serve.Captain Michael Dugan, NYFD, (ret) will take you through the Back to Basics review of truck company operations. Whether your department has a dedicated truck company or assigns truck company responsibilities at every fire, this class will help firefighters understand the essential duties and responsibilities of truck operations. Topics will include ventilation, entry, isolation, and search. MThe Art of Go/No Go, hosted by Mike Gagliano, will help seasoned officers recognize the difference between “We can get it” and “It’s lost”. By building on your own experiences and those of others, you can develop an intuitive approach that evolves throughout your career. This training introduces three profiles - Rescue, Building, and Fire. Making the Go/No-Go decision is one of the most crucial choices you will face, and this training is designed to help you make the best decisions possible. Registration is open and a few seats are still available - but the class is limited to 250 participants. Certificates of Attendance are provided for training hours. The FAC will also present two lucky attendees with Scholarships to FDIC 2026.Together, with Affordable Drill Towers, and the Dallas County Fire Chiefs Association, the focus is to bring the best training and finest minds to educate as many responders as possible on critical topics of strategy and tactics relevant to air management, and the new and ever-changing technologies that support us on the fireground,” said Mike Gagliano, President of the Firefighter Air coalition. “Firefighters will return to their firehouse armed with the actionable insights and tools needed to excel on todays toxic and hazardous fireground."The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on enhancing firefighter air safety. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air resupply, aiming to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings.

Air is Essential

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.