Heartfelt Journey of Love and Growth Between Mother and Son

Tender and timeless, this new release from Palmetto Publishing explores unconditional love, growth, and the emotional journey between a mother and her son. And it’s helping fund the future of cancer research.

Charleston, SC, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Hope You Know by Holly Ray Folgia is a touching and sincere exploration of the profound bond between a mother and her child. This moving narrative captures the journey of growth, dependence, and love, intertwining themes of mutual learning and unconditional affection. Through a series of intimate and heartfelt exchanges, Folgia illustrates what a mother and child mean to each other through a rhythmic structure that resonates deeply with readers. The repeated refrain “I hope you know” emphasizes the emotional weight of each shared sentiment, inviting readers to reflect on and remember their own foundational relationships.



The story unfolds as a dialogue filled with warmth and sincerity, highlighting the unconditional love that binds the characters while acknowledging the inevitability of change. This structure highlights the reciprocal impact of love and understanding, making it universally relatable to readers of all ages. With care and vulnerability, Folgia reminds us that the most profound lessons in life are often shared in quiet moments between those who love us most.

I Hope You Know transcends mere storytelling; it celebrates the connections that shape our lives and the lessons that guide us through life’s various stages. This enlightening exploration serves as a timeless reminder of the importance of these bonds, making it a meaningful memento for anyone embarking on new journeys or cherishing precious memories.



Holly Ray Folgia arranged the narrative to resonate emotionally, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences and the significance of shared moments-and this is where the book triumphs.

Folgia notes, “I wanted to create a book that resonates with families with the message that parents and guardians have so many opportunities to positively impact a child’s life. The book is one that can celebrate any of life's milestones, whether it's a birthday, graduation, a wedding, or the birth of a newborn”.

Although I Hope You Know was originally written in 2007, when Holly’s sons were just eight and two years old, it remained a personal reflection tucked away-literally-until extraordinary life circumstances gave it new urgency. In October of 2024, when Holly and her mother were both unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer at the same time, the manuscript took on a deeper significance. What began as a quiet tribute to motherhood became a powerful expression of love, resilience, and legacy. Holly made the decision to publish the book and donate a portion of its proceeds to Memorial Sloan Kettering’s ovarian cancer and fallopian tube cancer research—transforming a private message into a public mission of hope and healing. “Publishing I Hope You Know became very purposeful: to give back and to help fund the research that will give others hope.” Readers will find at the back of the book ways to further donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering and to Break Through Cancer.

I Hope You Know is not just a book-it is a keepsake. The book is celebration of the enduring connections that define us, ensuring its heartfelt messages will be treasured by readers of all ages for years to come.



I Hope You Know is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



For more information about the author, please visit Ms. Folgia’s social media platform.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575796484930

About the Author:

Holly Ray Folgia is a graduate of Villanova University with a degree in Human Services and holds a Master’s in Social Work from Rutgers University. She has dedicated most of her career to Early Intervention, helping young children thrive. Holly lives with her husband, Jim, and their Goldendoodle, Milligan. They raised two sons, Peter and Matthew. Holly cofounded “The Rooted Foundation” a 501(c)(3), established to fund ovarian and fallopian tube cancer research. In her free time, Holly enjoys nurturing her garden, finding joy in the beauty of nature. Her book, I Hope You Know, reflects her passion for growth and encouragement, making it a perfect gift for life’s milestones.

Media Contact: Holly and James Folgia: folgiajhpm4@verizon.net

Available for interviews: Author, Holly Ray Folgia

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.