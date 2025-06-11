Attorney General Ken Paxton and a coalition of attorneys general sent a multistate letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to continue working together with federal law enforcement to combat the rise in antisemitic terrorism.

The tragic murders of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington, D.C. and the illegal immigrant who set victims on fire in Boulder, CO while they peacefully rallied on behalf of Israeli hostages held by Hamas are sober reminders of the alarming growth of antisemitic terrorism, which demands nothing less than a full force of government response.

The South Carolina-led letter commends the work that the FBI and DOJ have been doing in the fight against antisemitic criminal activity and encourages further coordination between federal law enforcement and the states to stop antisemitic terrorism and hateful acts of violence.

“Since the horrific October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks against the people of Israel, we’ve seen a rise in radical anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on campuses and communities across our country,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We’ve also tragically seen an alarming and heartbreaking increase in domestic terrorism targeted at the Jewish community. I will not rest in working to stop these hateful, unconscionable acts of violence and defeating the rampant anti-Israel hatred and antisemitism growing in this country. I am proud to stand with Israel and will always do everything within my power to partner with federal law enforcement to root out domestic terrorism and antisemitism.”

