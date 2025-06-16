Galen Growth Redefines Digital Health Intelligence with AI-Powered Analytics Platform

Galen Growth Redefines Digital Health Intelligence Galen Growth Redefining Digital Health Intelligence

With unmatched data precision and AI-powered analytics, Galen Growth emerges as the category leader in global digital health intelligence.

BASEL, BASEL-STADT, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen Growth today unveiled Alpha CoPilot, an AI-powered analytics engine designed to accelerate research and decision-making in digital health. Built on the company’s HealthTech Alpha platform, Alpha CoPilot draws on a dataset of more than 680 million structured records covering 20,000 digital-health ventures worldwide—including funding rounds, clinical-trial milestones, regulatory events, and partnership activity.

Digital health investment has expanded rapidly: European ventures alone raised US$ $6.3 billion between June 2024 and May 2025, according to Galen Growth’s latest funding analysis. Yet, market participants often struggle to reconcile fragmented private company data with clinical evidence and real-world adoption signals. Alpha CoPilot addresses that gap by allowing users to pose natural-language questions—for example, “List EU diagnostics start-ups with CE-marked AI tools that have secured Series B funding since 2022”—and receive an exportable answer that combines venture metadata, clinical validation, and benchmarking scores.

The launch builds on Galen Growth’s eight-year focus on digital-health intelligence. Since 2016, the company has developed an 18-cluster, 68-category taxonomy that tags each venture by product type, therapeutic focus, and value-chain position. That taxonomy underpins the Evidence, Partnership, and Money signals visible on HealthTech Alpha. Alpha CoPilot adds a conversational layer to those signals, using large-language-model techniques fine-tuned on domain-specific terminology to reduce the risk of hallucination and misclassification common in general-purpose AI tools.

“Our clients told us they spend hours stitching together data from funding databases, clinical-trial registries, and press releases,” said Julien de Salaberry, Galen Growth’s founder and CEO. “Alpha CoPilot condenses that workflow to a few seconds, while preserving traceability to the original sources.”

Early testers include strategy teams at three global biopharma companies and a European public-health agency. Reported use cases range from portfolio gap analysis—identifying under-served therapeutic areas—to due diligence shortlists for partnership scouting. In a closed beta, users generated an average of 17 AI queries per session and exported 40 per cent of the results for internal modelling.

Alpha CoPilot is available immediately as an add-on to HealthTech Alpha enterprise subscriptions, with API access scheduled for Q4 2025 to support direct integration into clients’ business-intelligence environments.

Researchers and organisations interested in a trial can request access at www.healthtechalpha.com.

