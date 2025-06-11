NP Digital Releases Data on How Canadian Branding Has Been Impacted by ‘Elbow’s Up’ Movement

New data from NP Digital Canada, in collaboration with Marketing News Canada, shows Canadian identity is now a powerful branding tool, driven by values, not just economics

Calgary, Alberta, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital , a global leader in end-to-end digital marketing, has released a new national study revealing a strategic shift among Canadian marketers. As SocialWest , Canada’s largest digital marketing conference, kicks off this week in Calgary, the findings show that Canadian brands are increasingly leaning into national identity. This response to recent U.S. tariffs reflects not a pursuit of short-term gains, but a deliberate long-term investment in trust, authenticity, and shared values.

The joint survey, MADE IN CANADA: THE 2025 MARKETING IMPACT STUDY, conducted by NP Digital Canada and Marketing News Canada, polled over 250 Canadian marketing professionals in May 2025 and found that 84% of companies have adjusted their marketing strategy in response to trade tensions, signaling a significant and coordinated national branding shift known as the “elbows up” movement.

Key Findings:

Canadian Identity Is Now a Strategic Lever

Brands across sectors are leaning into “Made in Canada” messaging, not just as a patriotic gesture, but as a meaningful way to build consumer trust, differentiate from competitors, and respond to shifting trade dynamics. While adoption was strongest among domestic-facing brands, even global-facing companies are tailoring identity-based messaging to resonate across markets.





Brands across sectors are leaning into “Made in Canada” messaging, not just as a patriotic gesture, but as a meaningful way to build consumer trust, differentiate from competitors, and respond to shifting trade dynamics. While adoption was strongest among domestic-facing brands, even global-facing companies are tailoring identity-based messaging to resonate across markets. Marketing Teams Are Leading the Charge

A staggering 96% of these strategic changes were initiated by marketing departments, underscoring marketers' central role in brand direction and crisis response.





A staggering 96% of these strategic changes were initiated by marketing departments, underscoring marketers' central role in brand direction and crisis response. Speed of Adaptation Was High

The majority of companies moved quickly:



24% implemented changes in under one week

32% adjusted within 1-4 weeks 22% rolled out changes in 1-3 months Another 22% are still evolving their messaging





The majority of companies moved quickly: Emotional Engagement, Not Sales, Was the Primary Result

The top outcomes from identity-driven marketing were social engagement and positive consumer feedback, not sales. The most common emotions reported were optimism and speculation, suggesting that while the financial impact is still unclear, the long-term brand value is promising.





The top outcomes from identity-driven marketing were social engagement and positive consumer feedback, not sales. The most common emotions reported were optimism and speculation, suggesting that while the financial impact is still unclear, the long-term brand value is promising. Sustainability of Strategy Remains a Tension Point

While 98.6% of marketers said they plan to emphasize “Canada First” messaging in future campaigns, many acknowledge the challenge of sustaining investment in values-driven branding without clear business returns. Consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive to neutral - though some criticism has emerged when messaging was seen as superficial or lacking in authentic Canadian depth.





While 98.6% of marketers said they plan to emphasize “Canada First” messaging in future campaigns, many acknowledge the challenge of sustaining investment in values-driven branding without clear business returns. Consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive to neutral - though some criticism has emerged when messaging was seen as superficial or lacking in authentic Canadian depth. Inclusive Messaging Is Key

Brands serving Indigenous and multicultural audiences are proceeding with care, ensuring national symbolism is thoughtfully balanced with cultural inclusivity, especially where “Canada” may have a more complex resonance.





Brands serving Indigenous and multicultural audiences are proceeding with care, ensuring national symbolism is thoughtfully balanced with cultural inclusivity, especially where “Canada” may have a more complex resonance. The Opportunity Is Ongoing, But Requires Intentionality

The Buy Canadian movement is strong, but sustaining momentum will require deeper integration of local sourcing, storytelling, and identity into the brand experience. Marketers are encouraged to treat this not as a short-term response to tariffs, but as a long-term investment in brand authenticity, consumer alignment, and economic impact.

“This research shows that marketers in Canada aren’t waiting - they’re leading,” says Neil Patel, co-founder of NP Digital and keynote speaker at SocialWest 2025. “By embracing Canadian identity in a strategic and inclusive way, brands are building real trust. It’s not just a short-term response to trade tensions - it’s the beginning of a smarter, more connected marketing era in Canada.”

Mike Morrison, Founder of SocialWest and Publisher at Marketing News Canada, adds: “What’s exciting is seeing marketers push beyond campaigns and into core brand identity. They’re moving fast, thinking long-term, and showing the rest of the world how creativity and national values can drive meaningful connection, even in uncertain economic times.”

Full survey insights and expert analysis will be presented during Neil Patel’s SocialWest keynote and published on MarketingNewsCanada.com later this week.

###

Media Contact:

Alex Kingcott

Shareworthy PR & Communications

alex@shareworthy.ca

(403) 555-0123

About Marketing News Canada

Marketing News Canada is a leading source for interviews, insights, and news shaping the marketing industry across Canada, supporting professionals from coast to coast with content that informs and inspires. marketingnewscanada.com

About NP Digital

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com .

Kimberly Deese NP Digital kdeese@npdigital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.