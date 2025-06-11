Vishay Intertechnology AC03-CS Series Axial Cemented, Leaded Wirewound Safety Resistors Now Available With WSZ Lead Form

Pick and Place Friendly Lead Bending Option Allows Devices to Be Used as SMD Components to Reduce Assembly Costs

MALVERN, Pa., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its AC03-CS series of axial cemented, leaded wirewound safety resistors is now available with a pick and place friendly lead bending option, the WSZ lead form, which allows the devices to be used as surface-mount components to reduce assembly time and lower costs.

Vishay Draloric AC03-CS series resistors act as inrush current limiting resistors during normal operation and serve as pre-charge, discharge, and snubber resistors. The devices are designed to ensure safe and silent fusing in automotive electronics, energy meters, and power supplies for industrial drives and consumer appliances when high DC voltage overload or accidental AC mains voltage of 120 VRMS / 240 VRMS is applied.

For challenging operating conditions, the devices operate over a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +200 °C and feature a robust, non-flammable silicone cement coating that conforms to UL 94 V-0. This coating allows the resistors to safeguard the PCB and other components by minimizing the risk of fire due to extreme electrical overloads, without the need for additional fuses in series.

The AEC-Q200 qualified AC03-CS series features a high surge voltage capability up to 4 kV (1.2/50 µs pulse per IEC 61000-4-5) and a power rating of 3 W at an ambient temperature of 40 °C. The devices offer resistance from 1 Ω to 100 Ω, resistance tolerance of ± 5 %, and temperature coefficient (TCR) of ± 200 ppm/K. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the resistors feature tin-plated terminations for compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead (Pb)-containing soldering processes.

Samples and production quantities of the AC03-CS series resistors with WSZ lead forms are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

