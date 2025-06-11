CentralReach’s Market-Leading Autism and IDD Care Platform™ Wins Gold in 2025 Stevie Awards for American Business

CentralReach recognized by The American Business Awards® for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting its continued commitment to providing revolutionary healthcare technology

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced it has been named a Gold winner in the ‘Healthcare Technology Solution’ category of the 23rd Annual American Business Awards® for its market-leading, end-to-end Autism and IDD Care Platform™.

Building on the momentum of last year’s Silver award in the same category, CentralReach has introduced several new additional features to its Platform. CentralReach rebranded and relaunched its special education data collection and IEP management software, CR LiftEd – a cornerstone in the company’s special education program. The company also announced the launch of several AI solution integrations including CR ClaimCheckAI, CR NoteGuardAI, and CR ScheduleAI, all aimed at alleviating clinical administrative tasks to enhance the quality and consistency of care. Lastly, the company’s acquisitions of Silas, a social and emotional learning and behavior solution, and Behavior Science Technology Inc. (BST), a research-backed platform designed to collect and track treatment fidelity for ABA therapy, expanded the Platform's capabilities into new territory.

“We’ve always believed that technology should be a force multiplier for providers across the autism and IDD care continuum,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “This recognition by the Stevie Awards validates the significant strides we’ve made over the past year, from embedding powerful AI tools into our platform to expanding our capabilities through strategic acquisitions, all with the singular goal of helping our customers deliver better outcomes for the individuals they serve.”

The American Business Awards are the United States’ premier business awards program for public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small organizations. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration this year, judged by more than 250 professionals worldwide.

This year’s winners were honored at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 10. Details about The American Business Awards and the full list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. To learn more about CentralReach’s suite of solutions, visit: https://centralreach.com/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

