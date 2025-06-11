Matic Launches Strategic Partnership With Floify, Bringing Insurance Into the Digital Loan Experience

Floify to offer embedded home insurance from Matic, enhancing the mortgage process and simplifying the path to closing

Columbus, Ohio, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matic, a leading digital insurtech platform, today announced a new partnership with Floify, a top mortgage automation platform, to embed home insurance into the digital loan experience for Floify’s network of lenders and brokers. The integration marks a significant step forward in streamlining insurance within mortgage technology, allowing lenders and brokers to present insurance options inside the same systems they already use.

Floify’s digital platform is designed to simplify mortgage workflows through cutting-edge automation. With Matic, borrowers can now shop for and purchase home insurance directly within the loan process. Lenders and brokers using Floify can present multiple home insurance quotes to borrowers through Matic’s embedded shopping experience, helping them find coverage as part of the mortgage journey.

“Insurance has historically been a friction point in the mortgage process,” said Sol Klein, Head of Customer Experience and Business Operations at Floify. “With Matic’s digital platform, we’re giving lenders and brokers a turnkey solution to reduce that friction and provide a better borrower experience. Matic’s breadth of carriers and expertise in the mortgage space made them the clear choice for us.”

“As housing affordability remains a top concern and insurance premiums continue to rise, mortgage companies are looking for better ways to support their borrowers,” said Ben Madick, CEO and Co-founder of Matic. “With our large network of carriers and deep integration in the mortgage process, Matic helps alleviate some of those challenges — and with partners like Floify, we’re bringing that experience into the platforms lenders already rely on.”

This new partnership is part of Matic’s broader growth across the mortgage ecosystem. The company partners with over 100 lenders, servicers, and banks that collectively process 20% of home loans in the U.S. — including five of the top 15 mortgage servicers and a top 10 global bank. Matic enables lenders, servicers, and borrowers to simplify the insurance process, reducing loan cycle times, increasing customer satisfaction, and driving new revenue opportunities.

About Matic

Since 2014, Matic has changed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Today, Matic’s digital marketplace has nearly 70 insurance carriers, as well as distribution partners in industries ranging from mortgage origination and servicing to banking, real estate, personal finance, and more. With a single-minded focus on advocating for policyholders, Matic has created an easy and transparent shopping process, saving customers hours of work and over $800 on average each year. For more information, visit matic.com.

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at floify.com or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

