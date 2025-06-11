New Memoir THE ROPE UNRAVELS Chronicles One Woman’s Yearslong Journey to Redefine Herself Through Faith and Self-Love

Retired nurse shares inspiring new beginning after mental health crisis in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the death of her beloved sister, Joanne Cygan hit a wall. Grappling with grief, menopause and lack of fulfillment in her job, she was lost, tired and didn’t know where to turn. But over the course of five years, she would confront her struggles with mental health and redefine herself, ultimately creating a renewed sense of purpose that would allow her to reengage with life. By finally learning how to love herself, Cygan was able to develop a deeper relationship with God. Having discovered the value of faith and self-love, she reflects on her yearslong journey in a new memoir to help anyone struggling with mental illness to feel less alone. “Mental illness can be managed, and there is a treatment for everyone, if you don’t give up,” Cygan said.

In “The Rope Unravels,” Cygan shares her story of self-discovery and healing. Unpacking her own mental health struggles, she reveals how self-reflection allowed her to reestablish her faith, which, in turn, helped her to better understand why her first marriage failed and rebuild a life centered on hope. Inspired by Christopher Reeve's quote on the power of hope, Cygan encourages readers to persevere in the face of life’s challenges. Cygan stated, “Life gives us hope, and hope gives us life.”

About the Author:

Joanne Cygan is a retired registered nurse with 39 years of experience in healthcare. Her journey through serious mental health struggles over five years inspired her to share her story, bringing hope and encouragement to others. Her writing reflects her resilience, compassion and desire to uplift those facing similar challenges. She lives in Charleston, South Carolina and is married with two children, two stepchildren, six grandchildren and a beloved Goldendoodle.

