BTR: AI Adoption in Life Sciences Gains Ground Amid Compliance Pressures, Cost Controls

Anupam Nandwana, P360

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As pharmaceutical and medical device companies race to modernize how they engage doctors and patients, leaders face a central challenge: how to use artificial intelligence and digital platforms to improve care delivery without violating the strict regulatory frameworks that govern communication and data use in the life sciences industry.

Anupam Nandwana, CEO of New Jersey-based technology firm P360, said in a recent interview that the healthcare sector is undergoing a foundational shift. “Doctors want timely, relevant answers—when they need them,” Nandwana said. “The industry has shifted from relationship-based, in-person visits to concierge-style support.”

This trend aligns with findings from Forrester, which notes that generative AI is accelerating treatment optimization and enhancing personalized care across life sciences and healthcare. (https://www.forrester.com/technology/generative-ai/)

Historically, pharmaceutical reps met face-to-face with physicians to share prescribing information and clinical data, but that model has grown costly and inefficient. Nandwana estimates each visit can cost $500–$700, while reaching only about 200 physicians per territory.

Digitizing outreach can potentially double or triple that reach at lower cost. P360’s platform helps pharmaceutical firms replace manual workflows with secure digital interactions, integrating messaging, video calls, and AI-generated summaries.

These changes come with trade-offs. Life sciences is one of the most regulated sectors in the global economy. In the U.S., HIPAA governs patient privacy, while FDA rules tightly control how drugs are promoted. Any misstep—especially involving AI-generated content—could result in fines, lawsuits, or reputational damage.

“AI helps make sense of rare-disease data, accelerates trial recruitment, and informs engagement strategies,” said Nandwana. “But companies are rightfully cautious. Where is my data going? What am I unintentionally revealing?”

To mitigate risk, platforms like P360’s use de-identified or tokenized data, enforce role-based access, and log all communications for auditing. AI models are trained with compliance in mind, blocking noncompliant messages in real time and ensuring all promotional content adheres to regulatory rules.

The shift to digital is also straining IT systems. Many firms still rely on fragmented tools—email, SMS, portals, CRM—that make it difficult to maintain a system of record or analyze engagement across channels.

“In the past, if you texted a doctor, it wasn’t connected to your CRM or document repository,” said Nandwana. “There was no unified view.”

P360 integrates these touchpoints into a single cloud-based platform, allowing companies to capture interactions, respond to audits, and plan outreach using real-time analytics. Features include AI-powered summaries, compliance filtering, and multi-channel communication—from SMS in the U.S. to WhatsApp in Europe and Line in Japan.

IDC’s Worldwide Life Sciences Commercial Strategies report echoes this trend, citing the need for unified systems to manage sales, marketing, and medical engagement in a global, compliance-intensive environment.

While these capabilities deliver cost and efficiency gains, the biggest impact may be on patients. Faster, more secure communication helps pharmaceutical firms support individuals navigating complex treatments.

Nandwana cited one case where automating onboarding shaved over a week from a 45-day therapy approval cycle. In another, dialysis patients received real-time messages to resolve equipment errors.

“Reducing those delays can make a meaningful difference,” he said.

Still, the industry must tread carefully. Regulations prohibit pharma companies from communicating directly with patients about prescriptions without a provider. Platforms must enforce firewalls between doctor- and patient-facing communication while enabling compliant education and support.

As digital systems mature, expectations rise. Patients and providers now want consumer-grade experiences: faster approvals, clearer updates, and intuitive self-service tools. This creates new pressure on pharma firms to adopt platforms that are secure, compliant, and user-friendly.

Nandwana sees the future of engagement in “service-as-software” models where AI adapts in real time to user behavior and refines outreach strategies continuously.

“We have the data. We have the tech,” he said. “Now it’s about doing the right thing—with clarity, discipline, and empathy.

To read the Q&A with P360's Anupam Nandwana click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.