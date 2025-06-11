Shoptalk Partners with Future Commerce to Commemorate Ten-Year Anniversary with “The Lore of Shoptalk”

Exclusive Magazine and Companion Podcast Goes Behind the Scenes of Retail’s Premier Event Series

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoptalk, the leading global event series for retail and e-commerce, today announced an exclusive partnership with Future Commerce, a leading media company that explores the intersection of commerce and culture, to produce “The Lore of Shoptalk,” a limited-edition magazine and companion podcast commemorating Shoptalk's ten-year anniversary. The announcement was made at the Future Commerce VISIONS Summit at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City.

Continuing in the narrative style and creative execution of Future Commerce’s latest anthology, LORE, the commemorative magazine and accompanying podcast will chronicle the evolution of Shoptalk over the past ten years, showcasing the transformative trends, cultural movements and moments that have defined Shoptalk as the premier event series for retail transformation.

"One of our key mantras is commerce is culture, and Shoptalk has established its own mythology and cultural mystique over the past decade that has made it a must-attend event for innovative retailers, brands and technology providers from across the globe year after year," said Phillip Jackson, co-founder of Future Commerce. "This partnership represents more than just commemorative content – it’s about giving the retail community an opportunity to peer behind the curtain to see how this iconic event has evolved over time and the incredible narratives that have defined it as such an important touchstone for the global retail ecosystem.”

Both the magazine and podcast will be released at Shoptalk Fall 2025, taking place September 17th-19th at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The magazine will be available to Shoptalk Fall attendees and industry leaders, while the podcast episode will be available on all major podcast platforms. Both will feature:

Exclusive interviews with the original founders of the event, as well as key staff members and executives including Shoptalk Global President Sophie Wawro and Hyve Group CEO Mark Shashoua.

Behind-the-scenes photos and videos from past and current staff members highlighting the development of each unique event, including Groceryshop, Shoptalk Europe, Shoptalk Fall, as well as a preview of the soon-to-be launched Shoptalk Luxe.

Original artwork and designs from each Shoptalk event across the past decade.

Fun facts and trivia about the event, including the origins of the now iconic Shoptalk caricatures.





"Over the past ten years, Shoptalk has been at the epicenter of retail transformation, bringing together the most innovative minds in commerce," said Sophie Wawro, Global President of Shoptalk. "Partnering with Future Commerce allows us to not only celebrate this incredible journey but also to showcase what lies ahead as new technologies and global market dynamics continue to influence retail operations worldwide and create new and exciting opportunities for both established retailers and brands and disruptive startups alike."

To learn more about Shoptalk Fall and today’s announcement, visit www.shoptalk.com.

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail’s best and fastest-growing events and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. Since 2016, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry’s community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit Shoptalk.com .

About Future Commerce

Future Commerce is a media company focused on helping retailers and eCommerce operators understand the future of commerce and culture. Through editorial insights, strategic analysis, and original reporting, Future Commerce helps modern brand marketers shape the future of their retail and DTC businesses. More than a podcast, newsletters, and reports, Future Commerce is a collective of eCommerce operators who have helped build digital commerce channels for some of the world's most recognizable brands. To explore Future Commerce’s collection of print, visit https://shop.futurecommerce.com/.

Media Contact:

George Morin

Director, Press and Partnerships, Shoptalk

pr@shoptalk.com

