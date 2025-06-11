Swap Swiping for Swimming

Research Reveals How a Backyard Pool Can Help Kids Unplug and Dive Into Life

LATHAM, N.Y., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen time in American adolescents is on the rise, with studies showing that children aged 8 to 12 spend an average of 4 to 6 hours per day in front of a smartphone, TV, gaming system, or other type of screen1. For teenagers, that number is even higher, clocking in at up to 9 hours per day. Unfortunately, research has also linked excessive screen time to a variety of negative outcomes in children and teens, including social withdrawal2, sleep problems3, poorer academic performance, and increased risk for depression and anxiety4.

Adding further cause for concern is the fact that the average American child spends only 4 to 7 minutes 5 a day engaged in unstructured (free) play outdoors. That’s significantly less than 3 hours, which is how much daily outdoor playtime the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia recommends for the “physical and emotional health” of school-aged children. On a positive note, a recent initiative by Latham [NASDAQ: SWIM], the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, has uncovered a remedy hidden in plain sight ─ the backyard swimming pool.

Numerous studies have reinforced the benefits of swimming for children , including a study by Griffith University which revealed that kids who swam were roughly 10 months ahead of their non-swimming peers in cognitive development and 15 months ahead in social development. But what about the impacts of having access to a swimming pool at home? To learn more, Latham conducted a survey of a dozen pool owner parents, who shared insights into the effects owning a pool has had on their kids.

“The benefits of swimming have been proven time and again through scientific research but we wanted to dive more deeply into the benefits of having a pool at home,” explained Scott Rajeski, president and CEO of Latham, The Pool Company. “We asked pool owners who are also parents about why they decided to get a swimming pool, how often they use it, and – most significantly – the impact having a pool has had on their children.”

Swim Time Reduces Screen Time

When it comes to cutting down on kids’ screen time, swimming can be a powerful substitute for swiping — and the data proves it. Nearly half of the Latham survey respondents said that they noticed a definite decrease in their children’s screen time after installing a swimming pool. And approximately 65% said that having access to a pool at home makes it “easier to get kids to disconnect from screens” without conflict. In fact, more than 20% noted that they experienced “fewer arguments over screen time” after getting a pool.

Increased Activity and Time Outside

Without exception, 100% of survey participants said their children became more interested in spending time outside after getting a backyard swimming pool . Over half of those respondents — approx. 55% — reported that the increase in interest was “significant.”

Not only do pools encourage kids to spend more time outdoors, but they also help children stay physically fit, building the foundation for a healthier future. Around 90% of the pool owners surveyed said their children became more physically active after the pool was installed, with more than 20% agreeing that their kids became “a lot more active.” Whether they like to do cannonballs, play creative pool games , or just splash around freestyle, swimming pools make exercise fun for kids (and adults) of all ages.

Social and Emotional Gains

A swimming pool does more than boost kids’ physical and mental health — it can also help them build richer, fuller social lives. Nearly 80% of mothers surveyed said their children became “more social,” spending more time with friends and neighbors, after getting a pool at home. And 35% reported “less complaining about boredom.”

“Put the pool in,” said one respondent. “You can forever be the house where the kids hang out. You’ll get to know their friends and be able to supervise them.” Another mom echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “It's a great way to make your house the hub of activity for your kids and their friends.”

With a new pool, kids aren’t just swapping swiping for swimming. They’re putting down their smartphones in favor of face-to-face conversations and building stronger bonds with friends and family.

Family Connection

Speaking of family, 68% of respondents reported spending more quality time together as a family since adding a pool to their homes, and 100% cited “family fun and bonding” as the number one reason why they decided to install a swimming pool. Other top reasons included:

Entertaining friends, neighbors, and other guests (about 75% of respondents)

Encouraging kids to play outdoors (about 55%)

Exercising and improving health (about 35%)



While the survey’s participants pointed to different reasons for getting a pool, all reported using their pools either daily or multiple times per week. Approximately 35% said they used the pool every day, while over 65% said they use it a few times per week during the local swim season.

“At Latham, we believe that the backyard pool is more than just a place to have fun — it’s a hub for connection with each other and the outdoors,” noted Rajeski. “During an era when screens compete for our children’s attention, we’re proud to offer families a meaningful way to unplug, be active and make lasting memories.”

Latham offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass and vinyl liner in-ground pools, plunge pools and spas, along with pool covers and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. To learn more, visit LathamPool.com.

