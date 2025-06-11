ACHC and BOC Partner to Support DMEPOS Suppliers Amid Market Changes

CARY, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to recent regulatory developments, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and the Board of Certification/Accreditation (BOC) have established a strategic partnership to support DMEPOS providers previously accredited by BOC. This collaboration is designed to help facilitate a smooth transition for affected organizations and reflects a shared commitment to prioritize patient-centered care.

Under the partnership, ACHC will provide accreditation services for BOC’s DMEPOS customers, many of whom face upcoming renewal deadlines. ACHC has a long-standing history of helping organizations maintain compliance and continuity as they transition between accrediting bodies. A dedicated team, led by ACHC’s Aimee Pope, Customer Experience Manager, is assisting BOC-accredited organizations with account setup and onboarding to facilitate the application and survey process.

“In this unprecedented situation, BOC is putting the needs of our customers first by partnering with ACHC to help avoid gaps in accreditation,” said Judi Knott, President and CEO of BOC. “Our top priority is ensuring DMEPOS providers receive the support they need to continue serving patients without disruption.”

ACHC is actively working with providers to expedite application processing and survey preparation. While a lapse in accreditation may be unavoidable for some providers, ACHC is focused on minimizing any disruptions throughout the transition.

“We take pride in our ability to step in and support BOC’s customers during this critical time,” said José Domingos, President and CEO of ACHC. “Our goal is to help these suppliers maintain their commitment to quality and patient care as they navigate the accreditation process.”

ACHC will offer educational tools, standards crosswalks, and one-on-one guidance to help organizations adapt quickly. The partnership embodies a shared mission to uphold compliance, protect Provider Transaction Access Number (PTAN) status and support the delivery of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies across the healthcare landscape.

For more information, BOC-accredited providers should contact Aimee Pope at apope@achc.org or (919) 651-9767. To learn more about accreditation options from ACHC, visit www.achc.org.

About ACHC

Accreditation leader ACHC is a nonprofit with over 35 years of experience promoting safe, quality patient care. ACHC develops solutions trusted by healthcare providers nationwide and is committed to offering exceptional, personalized service, and a customized, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs. ACHC focuses on giving providers a positive, educational experience that continually enhances quality of care and business efficiencies.

Learn more about accreditation options from ACHC.

