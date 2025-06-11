Pixalate’s April 2025 Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps in EMEA: ‘Block Blast!’ Tops Apple App Store in UK, Germany; ‘SimCity’ Led on Google Play Store in UK, Spain, Germany, and Netherlands

According to Pixalate's research, ‘Leboncoin’ led on the Apple App Store in France, with $215K in estimated open programmatic ad revenue, ‘Sudoku’ was No. 1 in Israel on Apple App Store ($87K), ‘SimCity Buildit’ was No. 1 on the Google Play Store in the Netherlands ($51K)

London, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the April 2025 EMEA Top Grossing Apps Reports for the United Kingdom , Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , and the Netherlands . The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as Connected TV (CTV) apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and CTV apps. In addition to reports for the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , and the Netherlands , Pixalate has released Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps Reports for the United States ( U.S. ), Canada , China , Japan , Singapore , India , Australia , Mexico , and Brazil .

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in May 2025 - EMEA

UK:

Mobile: ‘ Block Blast! ’ ($220K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and ‘ SimCity BuildIt ’ ($248K) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store







France

Mobile: ‘Leboncoin’ ($215K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and ‘ SoundCloud: Play Music & Songs ’ was No. 1 ($247K) on the Google Play Store





Spain

Mobile: ‘ Biwenger ’ ($99K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and ‘ SimCity Buildit ’ was No. 1 ($214K) on the Google Play Store





Germany

Mobile: ‘ Block Blast! ’ ($348K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and ‘SimCity Buildit ’ was No. 1 ($951K) on the Google Play Store





Israel

Mobile: ‘ Sudoku ’ ($87K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and ‘ Me - Caller ID & Spam Blocker ’ ($170K) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store





Ukraine

Mobile: ‘ OLX ’ ($12K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and ‘ Words of Wonder s: Crossword’ was No. 1 ($106K) on the Google Play Store





Netherlands

Mobile: ‘ Marktplaats : Buy and Sell ’ ($24K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) was No. 1 on the Apple App Store, and ‘ Simcity Buildit ’ ($51K) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store





In May 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 27 billion global open programmatic impressions from over 6 million Apple App Store and Google Play Store apps. For this research, Pixalate also examined over 6,000 CTV apps and 2 billion global ad impressions across various platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

