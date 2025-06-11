BOS Secures an $800,000 Order from an Indian Customer

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a leading integrator of supply chain technologies, announced today that its Supply Chain division has secured an $800,000 order from an Indian customer, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.



Eyal Cohen, BOS CEO, said: "This order represents a significant milestone in BOS's strategic expansion into the Indian defense market. India is emerging as a major hub for subcontracted assembly in the global defense industry."



Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President, added: "This order validates our strategy to expand sales internationally. We began by supplying components to Indian subcontractors serving Israeli customers, and are now broadening our reach by supplying components to these Indian subcontractors, for their Indian customers as well."



About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.



BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:



Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.





RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.





Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.





