Startup Outset Raises $17M Series A to Help Enterprises Scale & Accelerate Customer Research with AI Agent-led Interviews

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset , the first AI-moderated research platform providing the scale and speed of a survey with the depth of a one-to-one interview, announced today that it has raised a $17M Series A round to bring AI-led research to Fortune 500 enterprises. The round was led by 8VC, with participation from new investor Future Back Ventures by Bain & Company and existing investors Y Combinator, Adverb Ventures, Rebel Fund, Genius Ventures, Ritual Capital, and Alt Capital. Outset will use the funds to expand its team and accelerate product expansion to build the most powerful AI research agents. This brings Outset’s total funding to date to $21M.

Over the last year, Outset saw revenue grow rapidly – nearly 20 percent month over month – and a 10x increase in customer usage with household brands like WeightWatchers, Nestle, and Microsoft.

"From my own professional experience, I know firsthand how difficult and time-consuming it is to truly understand your customers and their needs – nothing matters more.” said Aaron Cannon, co-founder and CEO of Outset. “We designed AI agents to do what we couldn't -- talk to thousands of people at the speed, scale and depth that's never been possible. In 2025, we'll be expanding more deeply into design and customer experience research to empower organizations with more and more powerful agents."

"Primary user research is a core competency for every company in the world,” said Jack Moshkovich, Partner at 8VC. “Today customers have to choose between high fidelity but slow and expensive interviews or much lower signal options like basic surveys. This is a canonically great AI use case - Outset gives every customer access to a previously cost prohibitive option and as a result are seeing an amazing amount of market pull for it from some of the largest enterprises in the world. We’re thrilled to be a part of this team and this journey."

Outset co-founders are Aaron Cannon and Michael Hess. Cannon has a research and product background, and Hess is a firefighter-turned-engineer.

In contrast to traditional research methods, Outset's agent-led research is autonomous, scalable and deep. Outset's AI conducts video interviews directly with research participants and synthesizes results, achieving the depth of an interview with the scale and speed of a survey. Outset clients are Fortune 500 companies including Nestle, which found that Outset was more than 8x faster while also capturing 10x more interviews than previous research methods.

“AI-augmented research is here. We partner with Outset to accelerate and scale our team’s ability to learn from our users with the help of AI agents,” said Jess Holbrook, Head of Research at Microsoft AI. “Our entire business is centered around AI, which is why we’re particularly excited to leverage these agents to go deeper into the human experiences of our users.”

Features of the Outset platform include:

Users can input guides, concepts, prototypes, ads, designs, etc.

Customers recruit from our set of panel integrations or their own userbases.

The AI moderator conducts video, voice, usability, and multilingual interviews

The researcher gets instant reporting and sophisticated analytics tools

And all of this wrapped in a robust enterprise toolkit – security certifications, admin permissioning, data-segregated workspaces, interviewer customization, etc.



“As we look to the future of AI in research, we’re often asked whether AI makes research less human and personal. At Outset, we’ve seen interviewees open up to our AI agents in ways not seen today with human researchers,” said Cannon. “By deploying AI to talk to thousands of people around the world in any language and in any time zone, our customers are dramatically reducing the barriers to deeply understanding what users really want and need, infusing their products, services and experiences with more humanity.”

