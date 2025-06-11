ThoughtSpot Unveils DataSpot to Accelerate Agentic Analytics for Every Databricks Customer

New offering on Databricks Marketplace empowers users with real-time, governed, AI-powered insights directly from the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced the launch of DataSpot , a new offering designed specifically for Databricks customers. DataSpot empowers data-driven teams to unlock real-time, governed, and actionable insights directly from the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform—without compromising performance, scalability, or trust. Hundreds of Databricks customers such as Sephora, Chevron, Unilever and Vizio leverage the platform to make better business decisions powered by the agentic intelligence of Spotter , ThoughtSpot’s AI analyst, the exploratory data prep workflows of ThoughtSpot Analyst Studio and the comprehensive suite of intelligent analytics features to drive their business.

Businesses today need a unified data estate that leverages the unique strengths of every layer—from governance and modeling to interactive insights. DataSpot enables this by tightly integrating ThoughtSpot’s AI-driven analytics with Databricks’ best-in-class data infrastructure, allowing data teams to manage storage, modeling, and governance centrally while business users securely access trustworthy, actionable insights through intuitive search and AI.

This debut includes immediate support for Databricks Lakebase, the data intelligence leader’s newly announced modern database built for AI. The partnership also includes support for Unity Catalog Metrics out of private preview, enabling deeper semantic understanding and governance within Databricks.

"Our transition from legacy ERP systems to a cloud-based future with Databricks and ThoughtSpot has fundamentally changed how we approach data analytics,” said Ben Vander Heide, Insight Delivery Analyst at Chevron. “With Databricks providing accessible data in real-time and ThoughtSpot offering AI-driven insights through natural language, we're moving from a low-information regime to a high-information one. This powerful combination empowers our analysts to deliver deeper, more impactful insights and allows business leaders to directly query data, leading to faster, better decision-making and improved business outcomes."

DataSpot enables data, product and business teams with:

Native Integration with Databricks Lakebase : DataSpot empowers customers to perform real-time analytics on transactional data with support for Databricks Lakebase, ensuring insights are always fresh, accurate, and actionable. Once integrated, users can explore data live, generate AI-driven insights, and create dynamic Liveboards that update automatically as data changes. ThoughtSpot’s native visualization engine, Muze , offers rich customization, interactivity, and design flexibility, allowing teams to craft tailored and compelling data stories. This seamless blend of live connectivity, limitless exploration, and intuitive storytelling equips every organization to make confident, insights-driven decisions.



AI Agents with Spotter: DataSpot empowers every Databricks customer with Spotter, ThoughtSpot's AI analyst that delivers trusted, agentic data experiences at enterprise scale. Deeply integrated with Databricks, Spotter empowers business users to ask complex, conversational questions—from what happened, to why it happened, to how metrics are calculated—and get instant, actionable answers. Its advanced skills include data literacy guidance, natural language conversations, multi-step reasoning, automated root cause and change analysis, and dynamic metric creation, unlocking a new level of insight and interactivity from your Databricks data.



Enhanced Governance with Unity Catalog Metrics: Coming out of private preview, DataSpot now supports Unity Catalog Metrics via Custom SQL views in ThoughtSpot, enabling secure and consistent access to governed semantic definitions—with native connector support on our roadmap.



Automated and Integrated Semantic Management: ThoughtSpot's proven semantic layer—trusted by users to explore data with familiar terms and business context—now integrates seamlessly with Databricks Unity Catalog. Data definitions and business logic can now be managed in one place, with automated inheritance of critical metadata like joins, column descriptions, and more from Databricks. With SQL Passthrough, users can enrich ThoughtSpot Models using advanced Databricks SQL, reducing manual setup and ensuring consistency across every insight.



Live Query Performance with Databricks: ThoughtSpot's live query architecture connects directly to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, leveraging Databricks SQL and the Photon engine for high-performance analytics. Without the need for data movement, users can drill into the freshest and most granular data at speed and scale, enabling informed decisions across the business.



ThoughtSpot’s live query architecture connects directly to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, leveraging Databricks SQL and the Photon engine for high-performance analytics. Without the need for data movement, users can drill into the freshest and most granular data at speed and scale, enabling informed decisions across the business. End-to-End Smart Apps with Embedded Analytics: Combining Databricks’ powerful toolset for data engineering, including DLT and Lakeflow Jobs, with ThoughtSpot Embedded’s modern developer toolkits empowers product and developer teams to build intelligent, monetizable data apps faster than ever. With AI-powered features like Spotter, SpotIQ Change Analysis, and AI Highlights embedded directly into apps and portals, product teams can deliver agentic analytics experiences that drive faster time-to-value, deeper engagement, and truly differentiated products.

Simple Onboarding via Partner Connect: DataSpot is available now on Databricks Partner Connect , enabling instant connectivity and ease of deployment. This marketplace integration not only simplifies the transaction process but also enables customers to maximize their Databricks investment while taking advantage of the operational and financial efficiencies offered by the marketplace.

Thoughts from the Top: A New Era of Agentic Analytics

“With DataSpot, we’re bridging the gap between centralized data operations and decentralized business insight,” said Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Executive Officer at ThoughtSpot. “By combining Databricks’ powerful storage, compute, and governance with ThoughtSpot’s trusted, AI-powered analytics, we’re enabling hundreds of customers like Sephora, Chevron and Unilever to harness the full potential of their data estates—faster and more intelligently than ever before. Our agentic platform is designed to be a true thought partner, bringing perception and reasoning to every business user, so they can confidently drive their business on data and AI.”

“Businesses today are looking to build AI agents they can trust—and that starts with trust in their data,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. “As enterprise demand for data intelligence grows, our partnership with ThoughtSpot will make it easier for them to understand their data and use it to develop and scale AI applications that support real business outcomes.”

“DataSpot is supporting users to extract the full value of their Databricks environment. Every user—not just analysts—has the ability to uncover insights and make impactful decisions,” said Francois Lopitaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Technologies and Products at ThoughtSpot. “What sets this apart is our agentic semantic layer, which bridges the gap between complex data structures and natural human inquiry. It intelligently interprets context and relationships within Databricks, so users can explore data intuitively and extract real value—without needing deep technical skills.”

“Empowering our customers with DataSpot on the Databricks Marketplace will create real impact,” said Jeff Depa, Chief Revenue Officer at ThoughtSpot.” Joint customers have no more barriers to adoption and can seamlessly harness the power of ThoughtSpot directly with their Databricks capacity. We are on a mission to create a more fact-based world through data, and this helps our customers do that in record time. It’s all about making it easier for customers to unlock the full potential of their data and drive real business impact, faster than ever before.”

DataSpot is available today for all ThoughtSpot and Databricks customers. To learn more, request a demo, or start your free trial, visit thoughtspot.com .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster—leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. With ThoughtSpot’s intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently discover proactive insights from their business data creating real-time decisioning with impact. The platform’s unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , ensures insights are connected and pervasive, enabling users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For developers, ThoughtSpot Embedded offers a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like NVIDIA, Toyota, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Matillion rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

