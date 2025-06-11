Gapin Institute and Bauman Medical Announce Strategic Partnership – “Peak Launch: Personalized Longevity and Hair Optimization—powered by Gapin Institute for Bauman Medical”

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SARASOTA, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gapin Institute for Precision Medicine, a global leader in longevity, and Bauman Medical, a global leader in hair restoration and scalp health, are proud to announce the launch of a powerful new collaboration: Peak Launch: Personalized Longevity and Hair Optimization powered by Gapin Institute for Bauman Medical. Through this collaboration, patients enrolled in Gapin Institute's Peak Launch proven data-driven peak performance and longevity medicine program now have access to comprehensive hair optimization services.

As more individuals embrace cutting-edge health optimization strategies, including hormone therapy, peptide therapy, and precision medicine protocols, many face unexpected challenges. While patients often experience dramatic improvements in energy, focus, and body composition, including weight loss transformations, some worry about potential side effects like hair thinning. This partnership ensures that patients no longer need to choose between peak performance and a healthy head of hair.

“At the Gapin Institute, we’re committed to helping men and women unlock their highest potential through precision health and performance optimization,” said Tracy Gapin, MD, Founder of the Gapin Institute.

“Hair loss is one of the most common concerns I hear from patients undergoing hormone therapy. Partnering with Dr. Bauman allows us to offer a seamless, science-based solution that integrates hair restoration into our personalized health and longevity protocols.”

As a Board-certified Urologist for 30+ years, Tracy Gapin, MD overcame his own personal weight gain and low energy to go on to help men and women optimize their health and performance using advanced medical strategies and the latest cutting-edge tools.

The collaboration brings together the Gapin Institute's proven Peak Launch program, featuring metabolic optimization, hormone therapy, and peptide protocols, with Bauman Medical's world-class expertise in hair restoration. Patients enrolled in the Peak Launch program will now have access to both organizations’ full suite of services. This includes advanced diagnostic testing, personalized nutrition plans, regenerative therapies, nutraceuticals, hair optimization strategies, and state-of-the-art minimally invasive hair transplant procedures. Each protocol is tailored to complement the individual’s unique health journey.

“We’re excited to bring our expertise in hair and scalp health to the forward-thinking patients at the Gapin Institute,” said Dr. Alan J. Bauman, founder and Medical Director of Bauman Medical.

“Hair loss should never be a barrier to achieving total wellness. By collaborating with Dr. Gapin, we’re helping patients preserve their confidence and appearance while pursuing peak vitality and longevity, truly helping them extend their HAIRspan as well as their HEALTHspan.”





Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, FISHRS is a Board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated over 35,000 patients and performed over 14,000 hair transplant procedures since founding Bauman Medical in 1997. Dr. Bauman is a pioneer in FUE, PRP, and other hair restoration technologies, and has been voted #1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon by Aesthetic Everything for the past 9 years.

This partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to comprehensive, personalized care that addresses the complete wellness journey. By combining the Gapin Institute's expertise in hormone optimization, peptide therapy, metabolic health, and longevity protocols with Bauman Medical's advanced hair restoration technologies, patients receive an integrated approach that supports their confidence both inside and out.

To enroll in the Peak Launch: Personalized Longevity and Hair Optimization powered by Gapin Institute for Bauman Medical program, visit https://gapininstitute.com/bauman-partner/ .

For more information on Bauman Medical and Gapin Institute, visit www.baumanmedical.com and www.gapininstitute.com .

About The Gapin Institute

The Gapin Institute for Precision Medicine is a leader in personalized, precision health focused on optimizing longevity, hormones, metabolic health, and peak performance for men and women. Led by board-certified urologist Dr. Tracy Gapin, the institute merges genetics, biometric data, and advanced technologies to empower patients to achieve significant transformations in energy, body composition, and overall vitality.

About Bauman Medical

Founded in 1997 by board-certified hair restoration physician Dr. Alan J. Bauman, Bauman Medical is a world-renowned hair restoration center based in Boca Raton, Florida. With over 35,000 patients treated and more than 13,000 hair transplant procedures performed, Dr. Bauman is a pioneer in the field of hair restoration and a leader in holistic, personalized treatment protocols.

Contact:

Bauman Medical Media Relations

pr@baumanmedical.com

561-394-0024

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee50f49e-6064-4176-b449-e9669cbb87a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e97dd17-e6d8-4833-9fdc-e6c2e0c0e47d

Tracy Gapin, MD As a Board-certified Urologist for 30+ years, Tracy Gapin, MD overcame his own personal weight gain and low energy to go on to help men and women optimize their health and performance using advanced medical strategies and the latest cutting-edge tools. Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, FISHRS Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, FISHRS is a Board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated over 35,000 patients and performed over 14,000 hair transplant procedures since founding Bauman Medical in 1997. Dr. Bauman is a pioneer in FUE, PRP, and other hair restoration technologies, and has been voted #1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon by Aesthetic Everything for the past 9 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.