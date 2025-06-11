TRUNNANO Launches High-Performance Potassium Silicate Powder Helping the Chemical Industry Innovate Applications

LUOYANG, China, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a global leader in advanced material solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its high-performance potassium silicate powder. Designed to meet the growing demands of the chemical industry, this innovative product promises unprecedented stability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.

The newly launched potassium silicate powder boasts numerous technical advantages, including exceptional thermal stability, superior solubility, and consistent particle size distribution. These features make it a key raw material for applications such as adhesives, coatings, ceramics, and agriculture. With superior quality and reliable performance, TRUNNANO’s potassium silicate powder empowers industries to streamline production processes and enhance end-product quality.





Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, shared his enthusiasm about the launch: "Potassium silicate powder is a key raw material in many industrial fields, but there is a shortage of cost-effective and stable products on the market. Our products help customers reduce process fluctuations and lower production costs." TRUNNANO’s potassium silicate powder stands out due to the integration of cutting-edge manufacturing processes and rigorous quality control measures. Customers can benefit from reduced production risks and improved operational efficiency, driving advancements in industrial performance. The product’s adaptability across diverse applications further underscores TRUNNANO’s commitment to helping industries innovate.

TRUNNNAO potassium silicate powder adopts advanced production technology to ensure high purity (≥99%) and low impurity content, making it outstanding in high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance and bonding performance. Key advantages include:

Enhanced coating durability: suitable for high-performance anti-corrosion and fire-retardant coatings, and improve product life.

Optimize ceramic sintering: improve the strength and gloss of ceramic products, and reduce firing defects.

Environmental compliance: no heavy metals are added, in line with international environmental standards (such as REACH, RoHS).





Test Item 2.4 2.8 3.3 Appearance White Powder White Powder White Powder SiO 2 48.0-54.0 52.0-58.0 27.0-63.0 K 2 O 31.0-35.0 28.0-32.0 26.0-30.3 Modulus (M) 2.3-2.5 2.7-2.9 3.2-3.4 Bulk density (g/ml) 0.5-0.8 0.5-0.8 0.5-0.8 Dissolution rate, s ≤55 ≤55 ≤100 Whiteness (W), ≥ 85 85 85



Technical parameter of TRUNNANO potassium silicate powder

With the launch of its high-performance potassium silicate powder, TRUNNANO continues to solidify its position as a pioneer in advanced material solutions. The company remains dedicated to supporting innovation and delivering value to its partners across the chemical industry.

About TRUNNANO Info Technology Co., Ltd.

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The company has a R&D team composed of multiple PhDs and senior engineers with strong independent R&D capabilities and rich industry experience. Over the years, TRUNNANO has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-performance chemical solutions and has won the trust and support of our customers.

For more information on TRUNNANO's potassium silicate powder and its applications, visit our website at www.nanotrun.com

